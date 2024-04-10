CHICAGO (April 10, 2024) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) celebrates the groundbreaking of Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga in Tennessee, set to open in early 2026. Developed by 3H Group Inc. under a franchise agreement with Hyatt, the hotel in Chattanooga will uniquely combine the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle hotel with the self-activation capabilities of a select-service property. Following the debut of its first property in Memphis, Tenn. in 2022, the Caption by Hyatt brand is poised to grow in several more key markets this year, both in the United States and internationally.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with 3H Group on Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga and look forward to bringing this exciting concept to the vibrant downtown area - the first Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga," said Jim Tierney, senior vice president of development, Hyatt. "The Caption by Hyatt brand presents a compelling proposition for both developers and guests, offering a distinct hotel product that combines the lifestyle elements that guests crave with the operational efficiency of a select-service property. The Chattanooga hotel is the ideal location for the brand, set in a dense residential area with high foot traffic where the property can create a welcoming meeting place for the community.

Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga will be situated downtown in the trendy Southside area known for its stylish restaurants, cocktail bars, and the seasonal Chattanooga Market. The 123-room hotel is set to become a gathering place for both visitors and locals alike featuring the brand's all-day food-and-beverage concept, Talk Shop, serving as a lively upbeat welcome area, as well as a rooftop bar and meeting space. Guests can anticipate the high quality, contemporary style, and innovative self-service amenities that define the brand. Caption by Hyatt hotels offer a 24-hour market, dedicated spaces for work, relaxation, and dining. Grounded in caring for people and place and creating connections between them, the Caption by Hyatt brand is committed to hiring diverse talent, vendors, artisans, and suppliers - and celebrating the diversity of people in the communities they become a part of.

"Our decision to continue our collaboration with Hyatt stems from their unwavering commitment to understanding the needs of both owners and guests," said Hiren Desai, president and CEO of 3H Group, Inc., the owner of the Chattanooga property. "Caption by Hyatt is an innovative brand, and that approach, coupled with its flexible design and focus on guest experience makes it an attractive addition to our portfolio. We're excited to bring the vibrant energy of the first Caption by Hyatt hotel to our hometown of Chattanooga and look forward to enriching the local hospitality landscape."

In addition to Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga, 3H Group, Inc. has several executed franchise agreements with Hyatt, including the first Hyatt Studios hotel located in Mobile, Al., which broke ground last year and is expected to open in early 2025.

The Caption by Hyatt brand plans to continue growing its presence both in the United States and internationally over the next several years. In addition to the Memphis and Chattanooga locations, the brand anticipates entering California with Caption by Hyatt Roseville in collaboration with LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services, Inc., and Caption by Hyatt Sacramento in collaboration with Presidio Hotel Development LLC and 29th Street Capital (anticipated to open in 2026). Internationally, properties expected to open this year include Caption by Hyatt Zhongshan Park Shanghai (China) and Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka (Japan). In 2025, Caption by Hyatt Saigon (Vietnam) and Caption by Hyatt Sydney Capitol Square (Australia) are scheduled to open.

The Caption by Hyatt brand is part of Hyatt's distinguished Boundless Collection of leading luxury and lifestyle brands and accompanies Hyatt's strong portfolio of select-service brands, alongside Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt Studios. In addition to the growth of the Caption by Hyatt brand specifically, Hyatt has a record pipeline of 127,000 rooms worldwide as of year-end 2023. Hyatt has led the industry in net rooms growth for seven consecutive years. The World of Hyatt loyalty platform has experienced exponential growth, quadrupling its membership over the last five years. As the fastest-growing loyalty program in the industry, World of Hyatt loyalty membership saw a remarkable 22% increase compared to 2022, reaching 44 million members worldwide.

To learn more about Caption by Hyatt, visit:https://www.captionbyhyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 77 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Caption by Hyatt <_o3a_p>

The Caption by Hyatt brand redefines what hospitality looks like in the modern world. Designed to be truly of the community-not just in it-the people make the place throughout each Caption by Hyatt hotel. Caption by Hyatt hotels hire local, buy local, and vibe local. Be it an open-mic night or a pop-up art installation, each space within Caption by Hyatt hotels is programmed to reflect each destination and its community. At the heart of each Caption by Hyatt hotel is Talk Shop: an all-day spot where guests can eat, drink, get some work done, hang with friends, or just chill. Caption by Hyatt hotels offer guests a place where "you can do you and be you," with a tech-forward mindset offering digital check-in, digital keys, mobile-order food service, Staycast streaming technology and more.<_o3a_p>

Forward-Looking Statements <_o3a_p>

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geopolitical conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute our strategy to expand our management and hotels services and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management and hotels services or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; and violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Media Contact: <_o3a_p>

Dana Fioravanti<_o3a_p>

Dana.fioravanti@hyatt.com