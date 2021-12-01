Hyatt Hotels : Centric Brand Debuts in Australia with the Opening of Centric Melbourne

CHICAGO (December 1, 2021) -Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Melbourne, marking the entry of the vibrant Hyatt Centric brand into Australia. Located in a prime location in the heart of Melbourne's fast-emerging downtown, Hyatt Centric Melbourne will inspire savvy explorers to discover authentic experiences and hidden gems in the dynamic city.

"Hyatt has had a presence in Australia for over 30 years and we are excited about the launch of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the introduction of its adventurous style of exploration and hospitality," said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. "As interstate and international borders in Australia reopen, we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to discover afresh Melbourne and its cosmopolitan spirit."

Homebase with Melbourne Flair

Designed by Architectus Australia and Hecker Guthrie Interiors and built by Hickory, Hyatt Centric Melbourne features 277 contemporary guestrooms across 25 levels. The stylish yet understated interiors celebrate the character of Melbourne's urban fabric, from the city's Hoddle Grid business district and use of tessellated tiles as seen in the custom-designed rugs in the rooms and public spaces respectively to the Victorian era-inspired brickwork in the public spaces. The design also pays homage to Melbourne's history in wool production and during the Gold Rush through a curated collection of soft furnishings and light fixtures by local designers, setting the stage for guests to continue their personal discovery of the multi-faceted city.

Hyatt Centric Melbourne collaborates with emerging and established local artists, food producers and designers to encapsulate Melbourne's unique spirit. This includes street art by Damian Cazaly, coffee from family-owned South Melbourne roasters Cottle Coffee, luxurious Mr. Smith bath products and fashion wear by PAGEANT for the hotel team's attire.

Local Flavors

Short for "Taste of Melbourne Australia," TOMA Restaurant & Bar on the 25th floor offers sustainably- sourced, Mediterranean-inspired menus featuring Victorian produce alongside panoramic views of the city, the Yarra River and the Southbank. The café, Allie Lane, serves treats from local producers including coffee and craft beer as well as homemade pastries and sandwiches. The kitchens are spearheaded by Chef Jordan Monkhouse, a well-known face in Melbourne, which is also famous for being Australia's foodie capital.

Location, Location, Location

Hyatt Centric Melbourne is close to many of the city's popular hotspots as well as a trove of hidden gems, and offers convenient access to Southern Cross Station, the Docklands and Southbank precincts, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the Crown Entertainment Complex. Located at the corner of Downie Street and Flinders Lane, the hotel is an ideal launchpad for exploration for both local residents and visitors.

"We are delighted to be working with Hyatt to launch the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Australia," said Paul Little AO, Chairman and founder of the Little Group. "This property brings new life for local, domestic and international visitors to the southwest corner of the Melbourne city center. We look forward to Melburnians and visitors with an adventurous spirit celebrating special moments and creating shareworthy experiences at Hyatt Centric Melbourne."

Guests can enjoy wellness facilities such as the 82-foot (25-meter) pool and 24-hour gym. Bellarine Meetings on level six offers 2,260 square feet (210 square meters) of flexible function space, plus a spacious 2,670-square-foot (248-square-meter) alfresco terrace for personalized celebrations and lively entertainment.

"Hyatt Centric Melbourne is set to inspire the curious-minded, savvy explorers who wants to be in the heart of the action," said Ilan Weill, general manager, Hyatt Centric Melbourne. "Our team, engaged and passionate Melburnians, are keen to share their local knowledge, helping our guests to discover authentic experiences, blending the city's street art hot spots, vibrant coffee culture, artistic spirit and bustling creative laneways."

Bookings for Hyatt Centric Melbourne are now open, with stays from December 1, 2021. For more information, please visit: hyattcentricmelbourne.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Centric Melbourne, from December 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

