CHICAGO, IL (April 17, 2024) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and El Pardo Hospitality today announced plans for The Legend Paracas Resort in Paracas, Peru to join the Destination by Hyatt brand, marking the introduction of the brand's in South America. Expected to join the Destination by Hyatt brand in June 2024, the hotel is currently undergoing a phased enhancement project to elevate guestrooms, offer new culinary options, and redesign public areas. Enhancements will be done in a thoughtful manner over the next 24 months in an effort to avoid impacting the guest experience.

"We are very excited to join Hyatt's Independent Collection and deliver the Destination by Hyatt brand promise in the charming town of Paracas, Peru," said Ricardo Bracale, CEO of El Pardo Hospitality. "This next chapter will allow us to further elevate our value proposition and offer guests and World of Hyatt members an even more personalized and memorable experience that allows a sense of connection to the unique culture and community of Paracas."

Located on the coast of Peru about three hours south of Lima, The Legend Paracas Resort is nestled between the Paracas Natural Reserve and the Pacific Ocean, offering panoramic views of Paracas Bay and rugged desert hills. The Legend Paracas Resort is comprised of 124 well-appointed suites each boasting private balconies or terraces that unveil breathtaking ocean, garden or pool vistas. The design reflects the natural beauty of the surrounding Paracas National Reserve, gathering inspiration from the natural wonders and historical legacy of Paracas, with rich woods and inviting fabrics to create a deep sense of place.

Additional amenities include a well-equipped fitness center, an ocean-facing pool with a swim-up bar, a state-of-the-art spa and a range of curated experiences such as kitesurfing, wakeboarding, kayaking, paddleboarding, sandboarding, buggy excursions and engaging kid-friendly activities and programs. The hotel offers a dynamic on-site restaurant and bar with locally inspired Peruvian cuisine and creative cocktails.

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt property connects guests to both people and place-offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

"It's a true pleasure to collaborate with El Pardo Hospitality on this exciting project and expand Hyatt's brand presence in a new market in South America," said Cristiano Gonçalves, vice president, development - South America. "Our plan to thoughtfully grow our brands in South America continues, and we look forward to introducing guests and World of Hyatt members to new cultural experiences in one-of-a-kind destinations."

Venturing out a short distance will offer a glimpse into the rich history and fascinating pre-Columbian cultures of the region, fulfilling guests' desires for exploration, adventure and creativity. Embark on a boat tour to the Ballestas Islands, a natural wildlife sanctuary with sea lions, penguins, pelicans, and marine birds, or explore the diverse landscapes of Paracas National Reserve and hike through desert trails and unique rock formations.

Located in the Santo Domingo area of Paracas, Peru, The Legend Paracas Resort will mark the second Hyatt hotel in Peru following Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and the 15th Hyatt hotel in South America. The Destination by Hyatt portfolio continues to grow in Latin America and the Caribbean following the previously announced Cas En Bas Beach Resort in St. Lucia.

When the property joins the Destination by Hyatt brand, World of Hyatt members will have the opportunity to experience the warm culture and community of Paracas and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellbeing experiences and more.

For the latest, follow The Legend Paracas Resort on Instagram at @thelegend.paracas or visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/peru/the-legend-paracas-resort/piodh. To learn more about the Destination by Hyatt brand, please visit destinationbyhyatt.com.