CHICAGO (June 25, 2024) -Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the expansion of Hyatt's brand presence in New Orleans with Maison Métier (formerly Maison de la Luz) and The Barnett (formerly Ace Hotel New Orleans), which have joined the Hyatt portfolio as affiliated hotels. The hotels are expected to join Hyatt's Independent Collection of brands and participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program this year. The two properties are owned by The Domain Companies and managed by HRI Hospitality.

Hyatt's Independent Collection brands offer one-of-a-kind properties that are all singular in their brands and experiences - from storied hotels and vibrant neighborhood locales to immersive retreats. Each independently branded property enriches the modern traveler's experience in unique and exciting ways.



"Hyatt's growth continues to be fueled by the leisure and lifestyle segment, and this brand expansion in the New Orleans market underscores Hyatt's commitment to growing with intent in destinations that matter most to Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt members," said Mike Waddell, senior vice president of global franchise operations, Hyatt. "Maison Métier and The Barnett highlight New Orleans' vibrant culture, and we're excited to expand our brand presence in this world-renowned city with these two remarkable hotels that are purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery and joy through food and beverage, art, music and beyond."



Situated on Carondelet Street, just one block from New Orleans' famed Lafayette Square, these two properties will soon bring unique guest experiences, stylish accommodations and bold food and beverage programming to Hyatt's Independent Collection of brands, which offers enriching and authentic stays for today's traveler.



Maison Métier(expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as an independently branded hotel in 2024)

Located in a 1908 building, Maison Métier is a Parisian luxury guesthouse that has been thoughtfully preserved in its architectural integrity and embodies the story of a bygone era married with contemporary finishes and furnishings. The hotel offers 67 lavish guestrooms and suites with well-appointed interiors and immersive design touches. The salon-style bar located within the hotel, formerly known as Bar Marilou, maintains its partnership with Paris-based Quixotic Projects and continue to hold its place as the swanky bar New Orleanians know and love, offering culinary delights and creative cocktails.



The Barnett (expected to join JdV by Hyatt brand as an independently branded hotel in 2024)

The Barnett will pay homage to the building's rich history which includes its longstanding tenure as Barnett's Furniture Store, a local mom-and-pop fixture of the neighborhood of a past era. The hotel brings Art Deco and French Modernism influences to the vibrant Warehouse District in a way that celebrates the city's past, and offers guests an authentic New Orleans experience, with musicality at its core featuring a live music venue. In addition to thoughtful property-wide updates, the hotel's culinary venues will showcase new identities, including former mainstay Italian restaurant Josephine Estelle; rooftop and pool bar Alto; and music venue Three Keys. Seaworthy restaurant will remain under the same brand and culinary leadership. Guests can expect updates for The Barnett's bars and restaurants to be unveiled this Fall.



"By collaborating with Hyatt, our guests can experience the most unique and energized properties in New Orleans, while benefiting from our affiliation with a world-class hospitality brand," said Matt Schwartz, CEO at The Domain Companies. "Domain remains committed to New Orleans, our downtown and our investments throughout the city," added Schwartz. "The Barnett and Maison Métier are among several new projects currently underway that we are excited to advance."



"It's a true honor to steward these two iconic New Orleans properties into their next chapter of guest service and experiences, while adding the amazing benefits of the Hyatt brand affiliation," said Michael Coolidge, Michael Coolidge, Chief Investment & Development Officer, HRI Hospitality. "Our team is dedicated to enhancing each guests' experience to create memorable moments and further strengthening the local ties we have developed over HRI's history in the New Orleans community."



Once the hotels join their respective brands, World of Hyatt members will have the opportunity to experience NOLA in style and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellbeing experiences and more.



For reservations and more information, visit www.hyatt.com.