CHICAGO (JUNE 1, 2024) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Park Hyatt Changsha, marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in the heart of central China's Hunan capital. A part of Changsha's prestigious International Finance Square (IFS), the hotel occupies the uppermost floors of the 1,000-foot-tall Tower Two skyscraper, the capital's tallest building. IFS is also the city's most prestigious commercial complex, and Park Hyatt Changsha guests will have easy access to one of China's largest luxury malls, perfect for shopping the latest high-end styles and fashion.

A short stroll away from the lively Wuyi Square, visitors will be able to easily access both ancient Tianxin Pavilion and Du Fu River Pavilion. The hotel is also a quick drive to Changsha's leading attractions, including Orange Isle Park, Hunan Museum, Hunan Art Museum, and Yuelu Mountain.

"We are excited to introduce the Park Hyatt brand to Changsha and Hunan," says Albert Hong, general manager, Park Hyatt Changsha. "With Park Hyatt Changsha, we aim to provide a luxurious haven that redefines exemplary service, offering a personalized stay, sophisticated art and design, exceptional culinary options, and memorable events to our guests."

Park Hyatt Changsha houses 230 modern rooms, including 24 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The natural beauty of Hunan's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park inspired the timber slats and sage green palette, and the spacious rooms include a lounge area and walk-in-wardrobe. For the ultimate indulgence, guests may opt for the 2,884-square-foot Presidential Suite, which features a capacious living space, dining room, study area, kitchen, and gym.

Art and design

The interiors of Park Hyatt Changsha were created by the architectural and interiors practice Conran and Partners, founded by the late Sir Terence Conran. Creative Partner Tina Norden and her team drew inspiration from the natural colors and materials of Hunan province-famed for its caves, waterfalls, and soaring quartzite sandstone columns-as well as the contemporary spirit and dynamism of Changsha as a commercial, manufacturing, and transportation hub.

True to the Park Hyatt brand's renowned connection to the arts, Park Hyatt Changsha is filled with original paintings and sculptures rooted in the context of their location. Whether attending an intimate event, dining at Lilan, or resting in spacious private quarters, guests will feel as if they are being entertained at an exceptional Changsha abode.

Arrival

With its elegant interiors, exquisitely landscaped gardens, charming floral arrangements, and inspirational contemporary art, the hotel aims to offer unparalleled comfort and exceptionally attentive service to its worldly guests seeking reprieve from their extensive travels.

Guests arrive on Level 4, passing a monumental maple tree, and enter through brass doors into an arrival lobby dominated by elevated artwork interlaced with copper thread and inspired by Hunan embroidery (on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list). Orange reflects the lively spirit of Changsha and the fiery personality of its locals, while the blue symbolizes the waterways throughout the city.

Upon being whisked up to Level 62 in a shuttle lift, guests will emerge into a striking vestibule lined in juniper-colored leather. The antechamber is dominated by a pair of giant bamboo spheres, reminiscent of Ts'u-chü balls, used in the ancient Chinese ball game dating back to the Han dynasty (221-207 BC).

They then emerge into the sky lobby lined floor-to-ceiling in light oak panelling with a curved sixteen-foot-high metallic silk screen adorned with bold gold resin Chinese-style brush strokes. Above the space hangs a dramatic nearly ten-foot-wide hand-made chandelier inspired by chrysanthemum stone by Czech glass and lighting specialist Lasvit.

Drinking and dining-Lilan on Level 62

Spanning the hotel's entire 62nd floor, Lilan is the dining and drinking destination, which lays claim to five unique venues - a tea room, sun room, dining room, library and bar, all with spectacular views out over Changsha. Led by Executive Chef Zhang Wenwen, the culinary team at Park Hyatt Changsha will showcase authentic local and global comfort food utilizing the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients-organic, sustainable, and locally sourced where possible.

Come evening, and the bar will be an inevitable pre- or post-prandial draw for creative cocktails and mocktails infused with local ingredients and bites with regional touches.

Event spaces-Level 63 and Level 4

With a prized location in the heart of the city, evocative interiors and excellent culinary offerings, Park Hyatt Changsha is well-positioned to stage spectacular events, and has its sights set on being the city's preeminent location for successful gatherings, big or small.

The hotel offers distinctive, flexible, well-equipped event venues spread nearly 19,375 square feet, suitable for gatherings of 36 to 900 attendees. These venues include the garden pavilion looking out into the lawn as the largest spaces suitable for over 500 banqueting guests combined, as well as the pantry and salons I, II and III which are perfect for hosting smaller groups under 200.

Wellness facilities-Level 48

Guests looking to exercise can swim laps in the 82-foot heated pool fashioned from 250-million-year-old Valser quartzite from the Swiss Alps or kick back on the cabana-style loungers. Alternatively, they can choose to work out in the 24-hour fitness center fitted with the latest cardio and strength equipment by US-based Life Fitness.

Within the changing rooms, guests will find two facilities that are a first for the region. In the laconium, the walls, floor, and loungers are heated, and Himalayan brine salt is diffused into the air for respiratory and dermal health. In the herbal sauna, meanwhile, eucalyptus and ylang-ylang leaves are suspended over a stone heater to provide aromatherapy.

Elsewhere, guests will discover heated loungers overlooking the cityscape; a vitality pool with submerged air-bubble seats, hydro jets and swan neck massagers for muscle stimulation - and experience showers featuring strategically positioned body jets for hydro massage and an option for scented cold mist to leave guests refreshed and invigorated.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Marrakech, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

