Hyatt Hotels : Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences Opens, Bringing Luxury Experiences to the Middle East

CHICAGO (January 17, 2021) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the Kingdom. The 368-room luxury hotel including 54 residential units is situated in the commercial and retail heart of Al Khobar with a connecting bridge to Al Rashid Mall. Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences is the sixth Hyatt-branded hotel in Saudi Arabia, and the fifth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East, making it an important milestone in Hyatt's growth strategy in the region. Reflecting a bold and vibrant design, the hotel offers an ideal destination for both business and leisure guests to celebrate moments that matter, both big and small.

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the world, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences realizes the government's Vision 2030, which strives to attract international travelers into the region. Located in the city's business and leisure hub, the property brings grand gestures and elevated, luxury accommodations.

'We are thrilled to open the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking magnificent moments from this iconic destination,' said Nizar Weshah, general manager at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences. 'Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences celebrates these moments and exceeds guest expectations by delivering iconic cuisine, breathtaking design and unparalleled service.'

The hotel will open in phases, beginning today with 120 guestrooms and 20 residences. Highlights of this first phase include the opening of the all-day dining facilities, the lobby lounge, banquet halls, fitness center and spa. The remaining guestrooms as well as the restaurants Rosalie and Sakana House are expected to open in a second phase in February 2021. The third and final phase will see the opening of the remaining residences, slated for March 2021.

Guestrooms

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences features 368 contemporary guest rooms, including 45 spacious suites and 54 residences, with ample daylight, bespoke premier interiors and mesmerizing views across the city. Guests can enjoy the comforts of home, including a flat-screen TV, complimentary high-speed internet access, a work desk, a Hyatt Grand Bed and elegant bathrooms. All suites include exclusive access to the Grand Club Lounge, which provides a refined and relaxing ambiance with personal services and culinary highlights throughout the day. Further, guests looking for more space are invited to do so in the 1,485-square-foot (138-square-meter) Diplomat Suite, featuring a separate living room, dining area and kitchenette.

Dining

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences invites guests to discover impressive restaurants featuring a choice of captivating Arabian, European and Asian infused dining concepts. From authentically depicted settings, striking decor with eye-catching art pieces, to theatrical experiences delivered through open kitchen displays, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences boasts a variety of different dining outlets.

Asmahan, the hotel's signature restaurant offering traditional Levantine cuisine with added flair and locally sourced ingredients, showcases the best regional flavors and is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

the hotel's signature restaurant offering traditional Levantine cuisine with added flair and locally sourced ingredients, showcases the best regional flavors and is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rosalie, a luxuriously stylish French patisserie delighting diners with intricate selections of freshly baked bread, croissants and cakes, along with a glorious choice of sandwiches, coffees and teas, is available for dine-in and takeaway. Located next to the mall entrance, the venue is the perfect post-shopping-spree destination.

a luxuriously stylish French patisserie delighting diners with intricate selections of freshly baked bread, croissants and cakes, along with a glorious choice of sandwiches, coffees and teas, is available for dine-in and takeaway. Located next to the mall entrance, the venue is the perfect post-shopping-spree destination. Sakana House, an artisanal steak and seafood restaurant influenced by Pan Asian culinary tradition, features tantalizing flavors from across the region.

an artisanal steak and seafood restaurant influenced by Pan Asian culinary tradition, features tantalizing flavors from across the region. Grandeur, surrounded by stately architecture and art pieces, is the lobby lounge and serves as a 24-hour hub for movers and shakers to enjoy a business meeting or casual gathering, offering a selection of light meals and beverages including freshly brewed rich Arabic coffee, teas and the taste of local dates.

Meetings

The striking architecture and design of Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences sets the perfect scene for extraordinary meetings, events, conferences and weddings illuminated by natural daylight on 25,000 square feet (2,300 square meters) of event space. The Grand Ballroom, with more than 11,000 square feet (1,050 square meters) of space, is one of the largest and most remarkable in the city with a capacity for up to 1,400 guests. A team of talented event planners and catering services are available to assist with every bespoke occasion.

Wellbeing

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences features Nirvana Spa, a premier fitness and wellness destination for personalized facials, massage and body treatments, offering a luxurious and relaxed setting with six treatment rooms for women and four for men. Nirvana Spa is also a fully equipped fitness center complete with the latest weights and cardio equipment, as well as complimentary infused water, fruits and cold towels. The space offers an exhilarating dip in two separate lap pools featuring mood lights, relaxation beds and a snack bar. Additionally, guests can unwind in the whirlpool bath, sauna, steam room and Moroccan bath. A squash court is also available.

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences will join an existing portfolio of five hotels in Saudi Arabia including Park Hyatt Jeddah - Marina, Club and Spa, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania, and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information about the property, please visit www.grandhyattalkhobar.com

