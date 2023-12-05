CHICAGO (December 5, 2023) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences, marking the luxury brand's debut as the first residential offering in the country. Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences brings a new level of luxury-serviced living to Kuwait and builds upon the legacy of Grand Hyatt Kuwait, which made its debut in August 2022. The new residences feature intricately designed living spaces coupled with world-class amenities, reflecting the brand's standard to deliver awe-inspiring accommodations.

Located within Tower A of Tamdeen Square, Kuwait's newest opulent residential community, Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences is situated in the vibrant Sabah Al Salem area. While offering the utmost privacy and sweeping sea views, the property benefits from a prime location along the Fahaheel Expressway. Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences is also within immediate proximity to the Sixth Ring Road, with easy access to Kuwait City and all the sights and delights of the destination.

"As Hyatt's brand presence in the region continues to grow, so too does its luxury and lifestyle portfolio," said Federico Mantoani, general manager of Grand Hyatt Kuwait and Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences. "We are delighted to introduce Grand Hyatt's residential concept to Kuwait. The distinctive residences set a new standard for luxury living in the city, delivering the same level of elevated and upscale excellence that the Grand Hyatt and Hyatt brands are known for, backed by the vision of property owners, Tamdeen Group."

Expansive Living Spaces

Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences offers refined, residentially inspired living across 33 floors. The property includes 82 three-bedroom units measuring 2,368 square feet (220 square meters), including one 4,682 square foot (435 square meter) duplex with four bedrooms and spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf. Featuring customized furnishings, impressive amenities and intricate details, each apartment offers unobstructed sea views and is intuitively designed with separate living zones for residents. A dedicated service area to accommodate live-in personnel in addition to storage rooms are also included to offer ultimate privacy.

Elevators whisk residents to private lobbies for each unit, and a layout of only three apartments per floor ensures a tranquil and secluded atmosphere for residents. A dedicated service elevator is also available for discreet deliveries to all units for residents to conveniently receive their deliveries at their doorstep. Additionally, six floors of parking are available to residents, with two spaces allocated for each unit.

Distinctive and Grand Amenities

Featuring distinguished amenity offerings, Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences welcomes residents with a 24-hour reception and concierge team to facilitate their needs. Housekeeping services for each unit are offered three times per week, with increased frequency as requested. A same-day laundry facility and complimentary shoeshine service also provide added convenience to residents.

At the heart of the public space is an airy residents' lounge, offering tea and coffee to enjoy while also providing a comfortable setting for residents to meet, socialize or work.

With many residents interested in continuing their fitness routine, a 24-hour fitness center is available to residents and features state-of-the-art equipment, along with a courtyard that is home to two indoor swimming pools for adults and children. Adjacent to the swimming pools is a furnished deck inviting residents to relax, while natural sunlight complements the space to create a warm and alluring atmosphere at all times of the day.

Shared Benefits from Grand Hyatt Kuwait

Residents of Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences can further elevate their stay experiences through value added benefits offered by Grand Hyatt Kuwait, located at 360 Mall, which is approximately a 15-minute drive from the property.

Grand Hyatt Kuwait offers on-property signature restaurants and lounges presenting residents with special offers. This includes the Turkish lifestyle venue, 'Stambul, where residents can experience vivacious energy and vivid interiors. For familiar favorites in a reinvented, modern brasserie, Liberté offers a light-filled space for diners. Authentic Pan Asian flavors are delivered at MEI LI, inspired by the richness and diversity of Asian cuisine. Additionally, hand-selected teas and tempting light bites are served in the alluring atmosphere of Saheel Lounge.

Moreover, residents are granted access to Noor Spa at Grand Hyatt Kuwait. This urban wellness sanctuary with six treatment rooms invites residents to indulge themselves with treatments utilizing well-known revitalizing products. The facilities also include an indoor swimming pool and separate zones for men and women including fitness centers and vitality areas, each with a Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room - offering residents an array of unique amenities and a truly grand experience of luxury living.

For more information, please visit: www.grandhyattkuwaitresidences.com

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt hotels boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Tamdeen Group

The success of Tamdeen Group is defined by its continuous evolution and outstanding track record of innovation in its offering. Several international awards and recognition have followed for innovative design, state-of-the-art architecture, outstanding marketing, and pioneering use of technology.

