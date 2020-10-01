Hyatt Hotels : Grand Hyatt Nashville Opens Today in Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TN (October 1, 2020) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Nashville. The 25-floor, 591-room luxury hotel is the first pillar of the remarkable and highly anticipated 18-acre Nashville Yards development. The new property offers a sophisticated retreat in the heart of Music City, with a prime locale - straddling the trendy Gulch neighborhood and vibrant downtown - surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment.

Grand Hyatt Nashville is home to one of the tallest outdoor rooftop lounges in Nashville, a fifth-floor pool deck overlooking downtown, world-class spa R+R Wellness, and seven culinary experiences - including a new concept offering reimagined American classics from James Beard Award-winning chef, Sean Brock, at The Continental. The hotel also features 77,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event and pre-function space, including a 20,000 square foot grand ballroom, and is within walking distance to many of Nashville's most popular attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena

'We are delighted to celebrate the grand opening of Grand Hyatt Nashville, a truly exceptional hotel located in the heart of downtown Music City and the very first project to open its doors within the Nashville Yards development,' said Cary Mack, co-managing partner of Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards. 'I'm incredibly proud of the work that's gone into creating such an extraordinary property that blends Nashville's history and culture with outstanding amenities, stunning design, and industry-leading customer service. Above all, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to our partners at Clark Construction Group and Bell & Associates Construction, along with the men and women who have worked day-in and day-out to bring our vision to life.'

'Grand Hyatt Nashville embodies the brilliant and captivating spirit of the Nashville Yards with thoughtful architecture and design,' said Grand Hyatt Nashville General Manager John D'Angelo. 'We are thrilled to open today to deliver a personalized guest experience that is authentic to Music City and serve as a social hub that entertains and delights locals and visitors.'

'If Grand Hyatt Nashville was intended to be the cornerstone of the Nashville Yards development, they more than succeeded,' said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. 'The full-service Grand Hyatt brand and the quality of the project are great additions to the market. They have truly enhanced our product.'

History + Design in Downtown Nashville :

For over one hundred years, the site of the hotel and its parent campus, Nashville Yards, served as the home to a transportation hub and rail yard, lumber yard, brick yard and stone yard. The history of this site was vibrant, pioneering and defined by connections - connecting people, material, the community and Nashville to the surrounding regions of the United States. The hotel design for Grand Hyatt Nashville takes inspiration from the site's history by incorporating reference to the rail lines in large art installations and creative lobby seating that pays homage to the lumber yard. Embracing the history of the surrounding area, which was vital in the development of and growth of the city, Grand Hyatt Nashville reharmonizes through innovative design and architecture and creates an enchanting destination within a destination.

Launching Seven New Culinary Experiences:

Grand Hyatt Nashville will feature a diverse array of lounges, dining venues and other food and drink experiences throughout the hotel. Venues include Tennessee to table cuisine at The Nashville Grange; the gilded lobby bar Aurum, which will feature a signature golden ale; lou/na, a 25th floor rooftop bar and lounge; Hummingbird, a coffee market featuring local roasters Stay Golden plus a variety grab and go food options; and Solstice, the fifth-floor poolside bar and restaurant overlooking Broadway.

At The Continental, chef and restaurateur Sean Brock's passion for American culinary history melds with his reverence for the traditional elegance of hotel dining. Located on the entry level of the hotel, The Continental is a nouvelle approach to classic American fare, offering a lively and welcoming atmosphere, sophisticated design, impeccable service, and refined yet inventive dishes. The restaurant will open in phases beginning with carry-out, curbside, delivery through Toast, and room service. The Continental will open for limited dine-in service by reservation later this year.

Meetings + Events With a View :

The property will offer 77,000 square feet of indoor state-of-the-art event and pre-function space. Nearly all meeting and event spaces feature theatrical, floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping city views.

The 20,000 square foot Grand Hall, featuring 22-foot ceilings located on the 2 nd floor of the hotel

floor of the hotel The 13,000 square foot Summit Ballroom with 23-foot ceilings located on the 4 th floor of the hotel

floor of the hotel Over 15,000 square feet of pre-function space ideal for receptions, exhibits, event registrations, and meeting breaks

32 separate meeting and board rooms of various sizes and shapes

An 1,100 square foot, covered outdoor terrace on the 2 nd floor of the hotel near the Grand Hall offers west-facing views of Nashville

floor of the hotel near the Grand Hall offers west-facing views of Nashville Three meticulously designed meeting lounges that are perfect for VIPs, intimate gatherings, signings, and more

World-Class Spa :

The hotel's luxury full-service spa, R+R Wellness, offers curated and customized wellness journeys for hotel guests and Nashville residents. R+R Wellness, which stands for Recharge and Replenish, celebrates the charm, authenticity, and vibrant culture of Music City while bringing a new luxury wellness experience to Nashville.

Each R+R Wellness visit is envisioned to begin with an aromatherapy journey that explores the elements of Earth, Fire, Water, Wood and Metal, helping guests find their unique balance. Guests will choose from a menu of services. Highlights include: wellness journeys that is designed to recharge and includes the aromatherapy blending bar and a visit to the experience lounge where guests can get lost in the healing frequency of custom Wholetones™ rhythms and a guided meditation; more intensive services that are designed to help guests replenish both mentally and physically include traditional facials, massages, HydraFacials and glycolic peels. Read more about the spa's COVID safety protocol here.

Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment:

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information or to reserve a stay at Grand Hyatt Nashville, visit www.grandhyattnashville.com or call (615) 622-1234. The hotel is currently accepting reservations effective October 1, 2020. Be sure to follow Grand Hyatt Nashville on Twitter @GrandHyattNash and Instagram and Facebook @GrandHyattNashville.

