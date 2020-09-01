Hyatt Hotels : Hāna-Maui Resort Joins Hyatt's Destination Hotels Brand

The Hāna, HI. retreat joins the Hyatt portfolio

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Mani Brothers Real Estate Group, a leading Southern California based full-service commercial property firm that owns and operates one-of-a-kind landmark properties, to rebrand the 75-room Travaasa Hāna into Hāna-Maui Resort, under the Destination Hotels brand. Offering a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America, Destination Hotels properties are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005959/en/

Hāna-Maui Resort Joins Hyatt’s Destination Hotels Brand (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hyatt is excited to welcome Hāna-Maui Resort to the Destination Hotels brand and Hyatt’s robust Hawaii portfolio,” said Katie Johnson, director of global independent brands for Hyatt. “With more than 40 years of operations in Hawaii, we are pleased to expand our footprint on the beautiful island of Maui. We appreciate all the Hāna destination has to offer and look forward to sharing its rich local culture with guests while providing immersive discoveries.”

Located in the legendary town of Hāna on the eastern tip of Maui, Hāna-Maui Resort is set above Hāna Bay overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Hāna, known for its raw beauty and wild rainforests, exudes authentic Hawaii through its quaint ranches and pastures, local artisans, rich culture and history and close-knit community. The famed “road to Hāna” winds through nearly 600 curves and over 54 one-lane bridges leading to spectacular road-side waterfalls and plunge pools.

Hāna-Maui Resort features 75 guest rooms, suites, bungalows and family residences. Additional amenities include two dining options, such as Hāna Ranch Restaurant, an expansive indoor-outdoor spa and wellness center, two pools, a yoga pavilion and a plethora of adventure-driven and cultural experiences. The resort will offer unique transportation options for guests with both a private helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to Hāna in the near future.

In light of COVID-19 local travel restrictions, Hāna-Maui Resort has currently suspended operations and anticipates resuming operations on October 1, 2020, in accordance with the state of Hawaii’s guidelines. The resort plans to remain open through a planned two-year phased renovation. Renovation plans include enhancements of all accommodations, arrival areas, dining outlets and pools.

Hāna-Maui Resort also joins the World of Hyatt program, providing members with opportunities to enjoy valuable loyalty benefits on qualifying hotel stays, dining and spa services, meetings, events and more as a part of their unique stay experience. Current offers available to Hāna-Maui Resort guests through Hyatt include A Warm Welcome Awaits.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit hanamauiresort.com or call 808-359-2401.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

The term “Hyatt” is used in the release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Allila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residences Club®, and Exhale® brand names, and operates World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As honored hosts, Destination Hotels connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationhotels.com. Follow Destination Hotels on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.

About Hāna-Maui Resort

Hāna-Maui Resort is located on the eastern tip of Maui in the legendary town of Hāna set above Hāna Bay overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The authentic Hawaiian retreat features 75 guest rooms, suites, bungalows and family residences. Additional property amenities include two dining options, such as Hāna Ranch Restaurant, an indoor-outdoor spa and wellness center, two pools, a yoga pavilion and a variety of immersive adventure and cultural experiences.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the short- and longer-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or any future resurgence, including limiting or banning travel; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or any future resurgence, on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or any future resurgence; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans and common stock repurchase program and quarterly dividend, including a reduction in or elimination of repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates and operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005959/en/