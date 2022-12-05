Hyatt Hotels : Hotels Under Lindner Hotels & Resorts and Me And All Hotels Brands Are Now Represented on Hyatt.com

CHICAGO (December 5, 2022) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Lindner Hotels AG (Lindner) announce the completion of the first milestone in the collaboration between Linder and Hyatt: 31 properties under the Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels brands are now visible on hyatt.com.

Lindner and a Hyatt affiliate entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement earlier this year to add approximately 30 hotels across seven European countries to Hyatt's brand footprint, via individual franchise agreements. The newly listed hotels are expected to join World of Hyatt in the near future, and are set to be included in the Hyatt brand portfolio and the JdV by Hyatt collection brand.

Listing the Lindner portfolio on hyatt.com is an important step in the collaboration between Hyatt and Lindner. Hyatt guests and customers are now able to visit a landing page for Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels on hyatt.com and will be redirected to the corresponding English or German Lindner website to complete their bookings. It is expected that more than 30 hotels under the Lindner Hotels & Resorts and the me and all hotels brands will become fully bookable via hyatt.com and will be available for World of Hyatt guests to earn and redeem points in the near future .

"We are delighted to be able to showcase the Lindner hotels to our global guests less than two months into our collaboration," said Peter Norman, SVP Development and Acquisition EAME at Hyatt. "It is an important first step towards Lindner's desirable hotel portfolio joining World of Hyatt, and it reflects our team's ability to efficiently scale proven integration processes for larger portfolio deals."

"It was important for us to kick-start global visibility right away and we are excited to hit this milestone," adds Arno Schwalie, CEO, Lindner. "The palpable alignment in company culture between Hyatt and Lindner makes it easy for our teams to collaborate effectively and we are looking forward to making use of Hyatt's global distribution power once the integration is completed."

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About Lindner Hotels AG

Pleasure, conviviality and a zest for life - for 50 years these have been the hallmark of the 31 hotels of Lindner Hotels AG in seven European countries. With their inspirational design, informal flair and focus on sustainability, the urban boutique hotels of the brand me and all hotels, which occupy central locations in exciting cities, appeal not only to city and business travelers, but also to locals who wish to combine living, working and celebrating. Local partners from dining, music, art and start-ups provide a constant buzz of new experiences through pop-up kitchens, events and sustainable products. The multi-award-winning Lindner Hotels & Resorts combine tradition and innovation. From business hotels with modern conference facilities to themed hotels, luxurious spa and golf resorts, city spots and the historic Grand Hotel-they all, without exception, combine hospitality with warmth, sporting passion and a striving for perfection. Arno Schwalie became Chairman and CEO of Lindner Hotels AG in May 2022. The company was founded in 1973 by architect Otto Lindner and is still family-owned to this day.

