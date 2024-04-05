CHICAGO (April 5, 2024) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of the family-friendly, all-inclusive, Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort. The opening of the luxury all-suite resort marks the first Hyatt hotel in the seaside destination of Mazatlán in Mexico, supporting Hyatt's strategic brand expansion plans to provide more distinctive destination options for guests and members seeking unique experiences in trending cities and towns that tout their own local flare.

"We are thrilled to introduce guests and World of Hyatt members to the pearl of Mexico's pacific coast. The opening of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort represents an opportunity to contribute greater value to Hyatt's existing portfolio in the rapidly growing market by offering guests the first Hyatt resort in this brand-new destination," said Gabriel Felip, President, Latin America & Caribbean.

Ideally situated in the exclusive community of Estrella del Mar, Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort is conveniently located less than six miles from the Mazatlán International Airport and 20 minutes from the city center filled with colonial architecture, unique landmarks and one of the tallest working lighthouses on the central pacific coast.

"Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort is setting a new standard for a luxury all-inclusive experience in the destination that meets the growing demand. The rich heritage, golden sand beaches, and sparkling seascapes complement five-star service and notable offerings such as swim-out suites and a full-size soccer pitch, making the resort an ideal choice for guests of all ages," said Alma Gomez, general manager, Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort.

Luxury Accommodations

Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort boasts 358 suites all outfitted with local artwork, neutral tones with pops of blue and furnished balconies or terraces touting spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. Each suite is replete with Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions such as a fully stocked and daily refreshed in-room mini bar, 24-hour room service, and more. Ideal for guests traveling with families or larger groups, connecting rooms are also available in varied room categories and accessible rooms are available upon request.

For guests seeking an even further elevated experience, the Preferred Club offers upgraded suites and a range of additional amenities and services including personalized check-in and check-out, exclusive access to the Preferred Club lounge, upgraded bath amenities, a pillow menu, dedicated concierge service, and more. Designed with multigenerational travel in mind, the resort touts a dedicated adult-only section replete with a private pool and swim up bar.



Noteworthy Culinary Offerings

Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort offers four à la carte restaurants, a grill, an international buffet, and an ice cream booth for guests craving sweets, as well as five bars and lounges serving unlimited top-shelf spirits. With a wide range of culinary options including traditional Mexican favorites, Mediterranean-Asian fusion, and more, there is something for every taste and preference, all with no reservations required. For adults looking to fully immerse themselves in the culture of the destination, exclusive add-on experiences are available at an additional cost including a tequila tasting or a guided pairing dinner in Portofino's exclusive wine cellar.

Amenities for the Entire Family

Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort touts a variety of activities for both adults and children alike, such as an on-site waterpark with a lazy river, endless daytime and nighttime entertainment, watersports, and more. Children ages 3-12 can play the day away at the nature-inspired Explorer's Club for Kids with programming such as sandcastle competitions and weekly campout adventures, while the Core Zone Teens Club offers mini discos, movie nights, and access to gaming for teens ages 13-17. Guests prioritizing personal wellbeing can enjoy Dreams Spa, the resort's dedicated spa and wellness center which includes a full-service salon and spa including a Turkish bath, guided hydrotherapy and a fitness center touting state-of-the-art equipment. For guests seeking off-site activities, the resort is conveniently located near the largest boardwalk in the pacific as well as one of the best aquariums in Latin America.

The adjacent Estrella del Mar Golf Course is considered one of the most desirable 18-hole courses in Mexico. Lined with towering palm trees and native vegetation, the topography of the course pays homage to the destination and is ideal for golf enthusiasts and ocean-lovers alike. Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort guests can enjoy complimentary green fees, driving range access and shared golf carts when booking a Preferred Club Premium Ocean Front category or higher for a minimum stay of four nights or more through 2025. Guests can further enjoy a plethora of activities suited for every preference including tennis, pickleball, paddle ball and soccer within the Estrella del Mar community. Those interested in learning more about the protection of endemic marine life can also access the Estrella del Mar turtle sanctuary just steps from the resort grounds, the largest educational facility in the state dedicated to turtle preservation.

Weddings, Meetings and Events

Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort is the only resort in Mazatlán that currently offers a convention center, which has a capacity of 700 people and touts stunning views of the Estrella del Mar Golf Course. The resort further boasts expansive grounds designed for outdoor functions including a gazebo, garden, terrace, and ballroom, making Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort an ideal location for milestone celebrations and corporate functions alike. The nearby clubhouse is also available with capacity to host up to 1,000-person events which complements on-site offerings.



The opening of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort complements Hyatt's growing brand footprint in the Latin America and Caribbean region following recently announced openings including Hyatt Vivid Grand Island and Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres. Hyatt's thoughtful brand expansion throughout the region is expected to continue throughout 2024 and 2025 with planned openings including Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Dreams Grand Island, Hyatt Regency Panama City, Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo, Hyatt Centric San Jose Escazu and Dream Valle de Guadalupe.

To learn more about the rewarding ways members can enjoy luxury all-inclusive experiences through World of Hyatt, including how guests can save up to 40% on an upcoming stay at the hotel through December 22, 2024, visit Hyatt's Inclusive Collection. Stays must be booked by April 30, 2024. Terms and conditions apply and may be found here. To learn more about Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, visit the resort's website or follow along on Instagram.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.