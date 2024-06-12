Chicago (June 12, 2024) -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka, a dynamic, community-minded hotel in the heart of Osaka, Japan. The 167-room lifestyle hotel features self-activated touchpoints, vibrant social spaces, and a trendy design aesthetic with an unmistakable neighborhood feel.

Caption by Hyatt hotels offer a seamless and efficient guest experience that allows guests to customize interactions on their own terms. DIY touchpoints include self-service check-in, digital keys, Staycast streaming technology, hydration stations on every level, flexible co-working space, and lively social and food and beverage concepts.

In June 2022, the brand made its global debut with Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis in the US. Most recently, Caption by Hyatt Zhongshan Park Shanghai opened its doors in China during April 2024 as the brand's first introduction to the Asia Pacific region. Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka is expected to be followed by highly anticipated new Caption by Hyatt hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, Sydney and Tokyo in the coming years.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Caption by Hyatt brand hotel in Japan in the heart of Osaka, bringing a brand that combines the design and comfort of a lifestyle hotel with the flexibility of a select-service property," said Sam Sakamura, vice president, Japan and Micronesia, Hyatt. "Fostering community is a vital part of the Caption by Hyatt ethos and Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka will certainly play a key role in delivering on that within the vibrant Namba neighborhood. This debut will contribute to the growth of Japan's tourism sector, while leading the way in facilitating stronger, more authentic social connections for all travelers."

Ideally Located in the Heart of Osaka

Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka is situated in one of Osaka's leading entertainment districts. Ideally located for exploration, the hotel is easily accessed from Kansai and Osaka International Airports and within walking distance of Nippombashi and Namba Metro stations, as well as two major railway stations.

Only a short walk to the world-famous canal-side entertainment district Dōtonbori-characterized by giant illuminated and mechanical signboards including the legendary Glico running man-and the more than 650-yard-long Kuromon Market dating back to the Edo era (1603-1868). Culture vultures will be enthused at their ability to walk to the National Bunraku Theatre-Japan's headquarters for bunraku puppetry cited on Unesco's 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' list-as well as Osaka Shochikuza Theatre, and Namba Grand Kagez, the hub of comedy culture.

Talk Shop: Intentional Social Space that Encourages Connection

As guests arrive at Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka, they will enter 'Talk Shop', a reimagined arrival experience unique to the brand. Talk Shop is a lively area with an all-day lounge, workspace, coffee shop, eatery, grab-and-go artisanal market, and cocktail bar all rolled into one. Locals and hotel guests alike are invited to dine, work, socialize, and curate their own experiences.

Hosting creative workshops, open mic music nights, pop-up installations, and book clubs, Talk Shop will be the heart of the hotel, and exude the energy of Namba's community.

Talk Shop events include :

Japanese Kitchen Knives History and Production: Osaka is known as the 'kitchen of the nation'. Learn about the production process and history of traditional Japanese kitchen knives from the craftsmen of a 70 years-old knife shop in the Sennichimae Doguya-suji shopping arcade.

Osaka is known as the 'kitchen of the nation'. Learn about the production process and history of traditional Japanese kitchen knives from the craftsmen of a 70 years-old knife shop in the Sennichimae Doguya-suji shopping arcade. Food Sample Making Workshop: Originated in Osaka, food sample making goes back 100 years. The food sample making workshop will consist of learning the traditional techniques from craftsmen from the Sennichimae Doguya-suji shopping arcade.

Locally Inspired Design

On arrival, guests are greeted with a welcome drink with soy milk from a 100-year-old tofu shop in Kuromon Market. A knowledgeable Caption by Hyatt emcee is on hand to support guests with self-service check-in, directions, or recommending local must-sees and dos.

Guests can check-in via the World of Hyatt app and head straight up to one of the hotel's 167 rooms using a digital key. Inside, guests will discover a playful, thoughtfully designed 215-322-square-foot space curated with form, function, and fun top of mind.

The bold colors and locally inspired art running throughout the hotel creates an environment that is vibrant, unexpected, and has plenty of personality. Large picture windows frame views of the city's most dynamic district, while hardware inspired by samurai swords, kikkō (tortoiseshell) and yagasuri (arrow feather) patterns, and graphic illustrations of Japanese kimonos, emakimono (handscrolls), and kinchaku (drawstring pouches) are subtle nods to traditional Japanese artwork. Above the beds, guests will encounter energetic murals by Osakan artist ZAnPon, inspired by Kuromon Market and its lively scene attracting customers. In the colorful, utilitarian-style bathrooms, clued-up guests will delight in the mural spelling out "nandeyanen"-an iconic Osakan retort meaning "What the heck?" or "You're kidding."

Other facilities include 24-hour Fitness Center and Coin Laundry located on the 2F, open around the clock.

Striving to Be a Good Neighbor: Community and Sustainability

The Caption by Hyatt brand aims to expand the definition of wellness to include a sense of belonging, providing a platform for community, and reflecting the neighborhood in which its hotels are situated. Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka endeavors to be a part of the Namba community by hiring locally and partnering with local vendors and organizations.

Sustainability is a focus in the hotel's operating model. Fridges are stocked with locally sourced ingredients, and initiatives like not using single-use plastics, the use of bulk amenities in the bathrooms, and hydration stations on every floor and in public spaces - all have been implemented with sustainability in mind.

"We are excited to introduce the Caption by Hyatt brand and its belief in caring for people and community to one of Japan's most dynamic locations," said Shintaro Fukuda, general manager, Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka. "Our vibrant walls reflect the variety of perspectives and experiences our guests will bring to Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka, and our hope is for them to make the hotel their own."

Opening offer

To celebrate the opening of Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka, guests can enjoy savings with an introductory room rate on standard rooms starting from ¥19,360, including service charge and consumption tax (excluding Osaka prefecture accommodation tax of ¥100-300). Book directly with Hyatt before September 27, 2024, for stays between June 12 and September 30, 2024. World of Hyatt members can receive 500 bonus points per night for eligible stays. For full terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Caption by Hyatt

The Caption by Hyatt brand redefines what hospitality looks like in the modern world. Designed to be truly part of the community-not just in it-the people make the place throughout each Caption by Hyatt hotel. Caption by Hyatt hotels hire local, buy local, and vibe local. Be it an open-mic night or a pop-up art installation, each space within Caption by Hyatt hotels is programmed to reflect each destination and its community. At the heart of each Caption by Hyatt hotel is Talk Shop: an all-day spot where guests can eat, drink, get some work done, hang with friends, or just chill. Caption by Hyatt hotels offer guests a place where "you can do you and be you," with a tech-forward mindset offering digital check-in, digital keys, mobile-order food service, Staycast streaming technology, and more. For more information on the Caption by Hyatt brand, visit captionbyhyatt.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Vera Huang

Hyatt

vera.huang@hyatt.com

Patrice Henry

Hyatt

patrice.henry@hyatt.com

Masayo Imai

Hyatt

Masayo.imai@hyatt.com