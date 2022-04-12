Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
04/12 11:21:31 am EDT
89.14 USD   +3.12%
11:02aHYATT HOTELS : Named to 2022 Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" List by Great Place to Work for Ninth Consecutive Year
PU
04/08Hyatt Centric Brand Expands to El Salvador; New 138-room Hyatt Centric San Salvador marks first property in El Salvador for Hyatt's lifestyle brand
AQ
04/08HYATT HOTELS : The Hyatt Regency brand debuts in the Indian state of Uttarakhand with Hyatt Regency Dehradun
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyatt Hotels : Named to 2022 Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" List by Great Place to Work for Ninth Consecutive Year

04/12/2022 | 11:02am EDT
CHICAGO (April 11, 2022) - Hyatt has again been named to the FORTUNE 2022 "100 Best Companies to Work For" list, an annual ranking of companies with outstanding workplace cultures according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Hyatt has earned a spot on this list for nine consecutive years, ranking No. 70 this year.

"Now more than ever, our inclusion on this list is meaningful given the challenges we have endured over the last two years," said Nikki Massey, senior vice president human resources, Americas, Hyatt. "This recognition is a testament to the tremendous ways our Hyatt family has come together to care for our colleagues and guests in these exceptional times, while creating a culture of inclusivity, empathy and respect where everyone feels like they belong. There's never been a more exciting time to be part of the Hyatt family."

Hyatt has adapted to the dynamic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic by seizing recovery opportunities to enhance the colleague experience, with a heightened emphasis on overall colleague wellbeing and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts.

The 2022 FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For" recognition adds to a growing list of workplace accolades Hyatt received in the past year, including:

  • 2022 Halo 100 - Forbes
  • 2022 America's Best Large Employers - Forbes
  • 2022 World's Most Admired Companies - FORTUNE
  • Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality - Human Rights Campaign​
  • 2022 Best National Companies to Work For - Built In
  • 2022 Chicago Best Large Companies to Work For - Built In
  • 2022 Chicago Best Paying Companies - Built In

For more information or to explore open positions at Hyatt hotels and offices around the world, please visit careers.hyatt.com. To see the full list of the 2022 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here. For the methodology behind the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, click here.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 15:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
