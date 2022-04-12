Hyatt Hotels : Named to 2022 Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" List by Great Place to Work for Ninth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO (April 11, 2022) - Hyatt has again been named to the FORTUNE 2022 "100 Best Companies to Work For" list, an annual ranking of companies with outstanding workplace cultures according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Hyatt has earned a spot on this list for nine consecutive years, ranking No. 70 this year.

"Now more than ever, our inclusion on this list is meaningful given the challenges we have endured over the last two years," said Nikki Massey, senior vice president human resources, Americas, Hyatt. "This recognition is a testament to the tremendous ways our Hyatt family has come together to care for our colleagues and guests in these exceptional times, while creating a culture of inclusivity, empathy and respect where everyone feels like they belong. There's never been a more exciting time to be part of the Hyatt family."

Hyatt has adapted to the dynamic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic by seizing recovery opportunities to enhance the colleague experience, with a heightened emphasis on overall colleague wellbeing and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts.

The 2022 FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For" recognition adds to a growing list of workplace accolades Hyatt received in the past year, including:

2022 Halo 100 - Forbes

2022 America's Best Large Employers - Forbes

2022 World's Most Admired Companies - FORTUNE

Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality - Human Rights Campaign​

2022 Best National Companies to Work For - Built In

2022 Chicago Best Large Companies to Work For - Built In

2022 Chicago Best Paying Companies - Built In

For more information or to explore open positions at Hyatt hotels and offices around the world, please visit careers.hyatt.com. To see the full list of the 2022 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here. For the methodology behind the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, click here.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.