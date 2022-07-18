Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
HYATT HOTELS : Names Eben Hewitt Chief Information Officer
PU
07/15Hyatt Shares Progress Update Across Environmental, Social and Governance Commitments and Initiatives
AQ
07/14HYATT HOTELS : World of Care Factsheet
PU
Hyatt Hotels : Names Eben Hewitt Chief Information Officer

07/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
CHICAGO (July 18, 2022) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the appointment of Eben Hewitt as Hyatt's Chief Information Officer, effective July 18. Hewitt will oversee Technology, Enterprise Applications and Cybersecurity for Hyatt. He will report to Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt's Chief Commercial Officer.

"Eben's tenacity and drive will bring a fresh perspective to Hyatt and play a critical role in scaling our IT platform to grow and diversify our brand and guest offerings," said Vondrasek. "Our guest-centered IT is grounded in active listening to the needs of our guests, colleagues and owners, and designed to enhance every part of the hospitality experience."

Hewitt previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Sabre Hospitality, a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry, serving more than 40,000 hotels and resorts spanning 160 countries. He also brings experience from prior technology leadership roles at Choice Hotels and O'Reilly Media.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join Hyatt at this transformational moment," said Hewitt. "It's an honor to support and advance Hyatt's vision of a world of understanding and care. As Hyatt grows, this outstanding technology team is ready to create meaningful personal connections and delight our stakeholders, with empathy at the heart of everything we do."

In addition to Hewitt's decade of hospitality industry experience, he is also a recognized thought leader in technology, with published books on enterprise architecture, software design and database management systems, including the international best-seller Technology Strategy Patterns.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
