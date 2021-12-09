Hyatt Hotels : Names Franziska Weber Senior Vice President and Head of Global Communications

CHICAGO (December 9, 2021) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the appointment of Franziska Weber as senior vice president and head of global communications, effective immediately. Weber, who joined Hyatt in 2017, will oversee integrated global communications across all stakeholder groups for the company. She will report to Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt's chief commercial officer.

"At Hyatt, we create true personal connections, and the communications function is critical to reaching our stakeholders on their preferred terms," said Vondrasek. "Truly listening is an expression of our company purpose, to care for people so they can be their best. From day one, Franziska has infused care, empathy and her global perspective to elevate communications at Hyatt, and we are expertly positioned under her leadership."

Weber began her communications career at Lufthansa Group in her homeland of Germany. Prior to joining Hyatt, she worked for Weber Shandwick and Gagen MacDonald, advising clients on internal and external communications, business transformation and culture change efforts. After joining Hyatt in 2017 to lead internal communications, Weber's role quickly expanded to include oversight of corporate and strategy communications. Since taking on interim leadership of Hyatt's global communications function in July 2021, she has overseen communications for the launch of Hyatt's Environmental Social Governance (ESG) framework World of Care, the Thompson Hotels brand's Culture Lives Here campaign and Hyatt's acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, which created one of the largest collections of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world.

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead Hyatt's communications function at such a pivotal time for the hospitality industry," said Weber. "As travel returns and the world reconnects, my team and I are excited to shape Hyatt's purpose-driven narrative for the future, helping position the company as an employer of choice and preferred brand for guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members, customers, investors and owners."

In her role, Weber will lead integrated communication initiatives supporting Hyatt's strategic growth vision, its role as a leader in the luxury all-inclusive space as well as Hyatt's commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and holistic wellbeing.

