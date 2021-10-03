Hyatt Hotels : Place Beijing Shiyuan Celebrates Opening

CHICAGO (October 3, 2021) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt Place Beijing Shiyuan is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand's footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand's intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. Hyatt Place Beijing Shiyuan has been developed by Beijing Horticultural Expo Assets Operation Management Co, Ltd.

Because Hyatt's efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking traveler. Hyatt Place Beijing Shiyuan is located in Beijing's Yangqing district and is close to the Great Wall. Known as the "Summer Capital" of Beijing, the Yanqing District is renowned for its remarkable natural landscapes and world-class events facilities. Just steps away from the Beijing Garden Expo Park, Hyatt Place Beijing Shiyuan has direct access to tourist attractions including the Badaling Great Wall, Yeya Lake, Shijinglong Ski Resort, and Longqing Gorge. It is conveniently located approximately 60 minutes from downtown Beijing by car and 30 minutes by China high-speed train at Yanqing railway station. Whether staying for business or leisure, guests will enjoy convenient, comfortable, and modern hospitality experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines while enjoying the natural scenery around the hotel.

"As Beijing continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the Yanqing area," said General Manager Stella Sun. "With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road."

Hyatt Place Beijing Shiyuan offers:

136 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper and almost all of the guestrooms have private balconies

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper and almost all of the guestrooms have private balconies Breakfast featuring a variety of hot and cold breakfast items in Gallery Kitchen, complimentary for World of Hyatt members

featuring a variety of hot and cold breakfast items in Gallery Kitchen, complimentary for World of Hyatt members Gallery Lounge featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails Necessities program offering forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

program offering forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms Event Spaces offer 3,983 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

offer of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreen

HYATT PLACE BEIJING SHIYUAN LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Beijing Shiyuan, located at No. 12 Yankang Road, Yanqing District, Beijing PRC, is under the leadership of General Manager Stella Sun and Director of Sales & Marketing, Sandy Zhang. In her role, Stella Sun is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Sandy Zhang is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Yanqing area.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt recently announced a multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to further enhance its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information, please visit www.hyattplaceshiyuan.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.