Hyatt Hotels Corporation

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
Hyatt Hotels : Place Fort Worth/TCU Celebrates Official Opening

02/10/2021
FORT WORTH, TEXAS (February 10, 2021) - Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU announced today its official opening. The six story, 150-room hotel is the first and only hotel to be located right next to the campus of Texas Christian University (TCU). Featuring the Hyatt Place brand's signature offerings, the new hotel provides 3,500 square feet of meeting and event space and Lot 12, an expansive rooftop bar overlooking the TCU campus, along with two Top Golf Swing Suites. Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU has been designed to serve as a destination for guests to refresh, recharge, and reconnect while enjoying the energy and atmosphere of the TCU campus.

'Fort Worth is a world-class city and key business and leisure destination. Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU serves as a wonderful new option for business and leisure travelers visiting the heart of the city's University and Cultural district,' said General Manager Regina Rhodes.

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU is conveniently located just minutes from the Fort Worth Medical District and downtown Fort Worth. In addition to being close to event venues such as the new Dickies Arena and Will Rogers Memorial Center, the hotel offers guests and visitors convenient access to the historic Stockyards as well as restaurants in the exciting 7th Street and Nearby Southside areas.

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU will feature:

  • 150 spacious guestrooms with a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper providing separate spaces to sleep, work, and play.
  • BreakfastBar featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more.
  • The Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night.
  • The Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails.
  • Necessities program offering forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free.
  • Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms.
  • Valet and Self-Parking available.
  • Event Spaces consisting of 3,500 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/event space.
  • Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens.
  • Rooftop Bar, Lot 12 featuring both indoor and outdoor seating and two Top Golf Swing Suites.

'As a TCU alumnus, I'm beyond thrilled to be opening the first hotel ever to be located within walking distance of my alma mater, TCU,' said John F. Davis III, President of Campus Hotel Venture, the owner of the hotel. 'Every college campus needs a hotel like this where sports fans can easily walk to the college stadiums, or parents and students can stay and easily tour the campus. Our new Hyatt Place Fort Worth/ TCU is an incredible asset to the TCU community. With a large ballroom for events, an expansive rooftop sports bar, guestrooms that are among the largest in Ft. Worth, and plenty of self-parking, all located within walking distance of nearly every TCU activity, we expect our hotel to be a popular hub for students, professors, and their family and friends.'

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU will be under the leadership of General Manager, Regina Rhodes and Director of Sales, Georgia Fournier. In her role, Rhodes will be directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's 57 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Fournier will be responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Fort Worth area.

For more information or to book as stay, please visit the hotel's website.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU, from February 10 - May 31, 2021 as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
