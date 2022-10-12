Hyatt Hotels : Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar Celebrates Opening

CHICAGO (October 12, 2022) - Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan and seventh Hyatt Place hotel in India, is open - expanding the Hyatt Place brand's footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand's intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi everywhere and 24-hour food offerings. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar has been developed by Heritage Motels Private Limited.

Because Hyatt's efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking traveler. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is located close to the core business district of the city, and within reach of major tourist destinations and shopping malls. The hotel is a convenient 10-minute drive from the Jaipur International Airport.

"As Jaipur continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to offer travelers an international experience through the first Hyatt Place hotel in the city," said Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India & South West Asia, Hyatt. "With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need while on the road. This hotel also marks our aggressive expansion plans for the Hyatt Place brand in India, making it our seventh Hyatt Place hotel in the country."

Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar offers:

116 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a cozy corner sofa-sleeper; the suite also includes a private outdoor space, which features a whirlpool

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a cozy corner sofa-sleeper; the suite also includes a private outdoor space, which features a whirlpool Complimentary breakfast for guests featuring a variety of hot and cold breakfast items to suit all guests' needs

for guests featuring a variety of hot and cold breakfast items to suit all guests' needs Zing , Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar's open-kitchen restaurant, bringing an all-day dining experience with authentic flavors of Indian, Italian and Asian cuisines

, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar's open-kitchen restaurant, bringing an all-day dining experience with authentic flavors of Indian, Italian and Asian cuisines The Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night, including bakery items, salads, and sandwiches

serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night, including bakery items, salads, and sandwiches An open-air bar with cabana seating featuring single malt whiskeys and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

featuring single malt whiskeys and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel including guestrooms

throughout the hotel including guestrooms Event Spaces offering 6,626 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting, indoor and outdoor meeting function space

offering square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting, indoor and outdoor meeting function space Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens, and a rooftop swimming pool

"Jaipur is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods and an ever-expanding list of interesting places to visit and things to do or see," said Shul Ambwani, general manager Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar. "Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar will exceed guests' expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our hotel. The hotel design aesthetics capture the essence of Rajasthan that promise to create an authentic and engaging atmosphere for our guests."

For further information, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/india/hyatt-place-jaipur-malviya-nagar/jaizm

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.