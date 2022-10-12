Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
80.64 USD   -1.57%
03:12aHyatt Hotels : Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar Celebrates Opening
PU
10/10Fuji Speedway Hotel Debuts as The First Hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand in Japan
AQ
10/07Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyatt Hotels : Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar Celebrates Opening

10/12/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (October 12, 2022) - Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan and seventh Hyatt Place hotel in India, is open - expanding the Hyatt Place brand's footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand's intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi everywhere and 24-hour food offerings. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar has been developed by Heritage Motels Private Limited.

Because Hyatt's efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking traveler. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is located close to the core business district of the city, and within reach of major tourist destinations and shopping malls. The hotel is a convenient 10-minute drive from the Jaipur International Airport.

"As Jaipur continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to offer travelers an international experience through the first Hyatt Place hotel in the city," said Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India & South West Asia, Hyatt. "With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need while on the road. This hotel also marks our aggressive expansion plans for the Hyatt Place brand in India, making it our seventh Hyatt Place hotel in the country."

Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar offers:

  • 116 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a cozy corner sofa-sleeper; the suite also includes a private outdoor space, which features a whirlpool
  • Complimentary breakfast for guests featuring a variety of hot and cold breakfast items to suit all guests' needs
  • Zing, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar's open-kitchen restaurant, bringing an all-day dining experience with authentic flavors of Indian, Italian and Asian cuisines
  • The Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night, including bakery items, salads, and sandwiches
  • An open-air bar with cabana seating featuring single malt whiskeys and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails
  • Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free
  • Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel including guestrooms
  • Event Spaces offering 6,626 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting, indoor and outdoor meeting function space
  • Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens, and a rooftop swimming pool

"Jaipur is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods and an ever-expanding list of interesting places to visit and things to do or see," said Shul Ambwani, general manager Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar. "Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar will exceed guests' expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our hotel. The hotel design aesthetics capture the essence of Rajasthan that promise to create an authentic and engaging atmosphere for our guests."

For further information, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/india/hyatt-place-jaipur-malviya-nagar/jaizm

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
03:12aHyatt Hotels : Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar Celebrates Opening
PU
10/10Fuji Speedway Hotel Debuts as The First Hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand ..
AQ
10/07Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
10/07Hyatt Hotels Opens Fuji Speedway Hotel in Japan
MT
10/07Fuji Speedway Hotel Debuts as the First Hotel in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand ..
BU
10/06Lodging Companies Poised for 'Some Positive Earnings Revision Patterns' Amid 'Substanti..
MT
10/06Hyatt Hotels Expands Presence in Germany Through Collaboration Agreement With Lindner H..
MT
10/06Hyatt to Enter Exclusive Collaboration Agreement With Lindner Hotels AG, to Significant..
BU
10/06Hyatt Hotels Corporation Enters Exclusive Collaboration Agreement With Lindner Hotels A..
CI
10/06Hyatt Hotels : To Enter Exclusive Collaboration Agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, To Signi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 653 M - -
Net income 2022 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 800 M 8 800 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 80,64 $
Average target price 104,31 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Bottarini Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
Eben Hewitt Chief Information Officer
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-15.91%8 800
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.01%45 044
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-24.43%32 333
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-9.01%8 632
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED83.00%5 706
ACCOR-25.48%5 301