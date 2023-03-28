Hyatt Hotels : Plans to Expand Footprint in Mexico with New Hotels Slated to Open in 2023 and Beyond

CHICAGO (March 28, 2023) Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced the strategic growth of its brand portfolio in Mexico, a top leisure and business travel destination for global and domestic travelers, with new luxury and all-inclusive hotels and resorts that reinforce Hyatt's commitment to thoughtful growth in key markets. The continued expansion of Hyatt's Mexico brand portfolio is expected to increase by 30% through 2025.

Strong Brand Growth in Key Leisure Destinations

Hyatt's expansion of its brands in Mexico reaches desirable destinations known for their culture, architecture, cuisine and history, offering memorable experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers across popular leisure destinations like Cancún, Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende, Baja California and beyond.

Coming soon in spring 2023, Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes will be a new capital-city hub for business and leisure travelers - and notable planned openings in 2024 include Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol, which will mark the first Park Hyatt hotel in Mexico and Grand Hyatt Cancún Beach Resort, a luxurious destination on the Yucatán Peninsula.

With Hyatt's recent acquisition of Dream Hotel Group, Hyatt is expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand with three new luxury Chatwal-branded hotels. Joining The Chatwal in New York and The Chatwal Lodge in the Catskills of New York, The Chatwal San Miguel is slated to debut in 2024, featuring 44 freestanding villas and 125 branded residences, perched on a dramatic cliff overlooking the Laja River Valley and world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage church steeples of San Miguel de Allende.

In 2025, Thompson Monterrey is set to expand the luxury-lifestyle Thompson Hotels brand's presence in a new market in Mexico, and Park Hyatt Mexico City is expected to welcome guests to Mexico's first urban Park Hyatt.

This growth comes on the heels of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand making its highly anticipated Mexico debut with two new, one-of-a-kind hotels: the 30-acre oceanfront escape near the artist haven of Todos Santos, Rancho Pescadero, and NUMU Boutique Hotel in the charming city of San Miguel de Allende, marking the first Hyatt hotels in the Pueblo Magico (magical town) and sought-after leisure market.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt joins several notable Hyatt hotels and resorts that recently opened in Mexico, including Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle, Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro, and four luxury all-inclusive resorts under Hyatt's new Inclusive Collection: Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, Secrets Impression Moxché Playa del Carmen, Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen and Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa.

"The continued expansion of the Hyatt brand in Mexico will provide more upscale and luxury hotel options across new and existing resort and urban markets we know are important to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers," said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. "We are proud to thoughtfully grow Hyatt's brand footprint in Mexico through our strong relationships with ownership groups and developers, and we look forward to continuing this momentum with an impressive roster of upcoming openings in key destinations across the beautiful country of Mexico."

Country-Wide Expansion of the Inclusive Collection, Part of World of Hyatt

Offering one of the largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world, the Inclusive Collection's healthy slate of expected resort openings in 2023 is spearheaded by the recent launch of Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas, a first-of-its-kind product designed to deliver the highest level of luxury all-inclusive service and amenities. The new line extension expects to unveil its second property, Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres, later this year.

"With the launch of Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas, the Inclusive Collection portfolio is elevating the luxury vacation experience to unprecedented levels. From culturally rich culinary experiences to personalized butler experience, we are continuing to respond to the evolving tastes of discerning travelers and redefining the all-inclusive experience for guests through our signature vacation programs like Endless Privileges," said Gonzalo del Peón, Group President, Global Commercial, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. "Continuing to invest in our ultra-luxury offering is a critical component of our growth plan moving forward, and Mexico remains a priority market as we raise the bar for leisure travel and exceed the expectations of guests, members and customers."

Hyatt's anticipated Inclusive Collection resorts and recent openings reinforce the brand's commitment to providing new luxury travel experiences across Mexico. Upcoming Mexico openings include intimate, adults-only hideaways such as Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club and Dreams Estrella Del Mar Mazatlan, a family-friendly resort featuring an aquatic park, lazy river, multiple pools and 350 suites that each have a view of the Pacific Ocean. By the end of 2023, the Inclusive Collection is expected to have more than 45 resorts, representing more than 16,000 rooms, throughout Mexico.

Discover Hyatt's Latin America Region with a Special Offer

From Mexico to Argentina, travelers are invited to experience world-class service, personalized experiences and oceanfront dining at Hyatt hotels and resorts throughout the Latin America region. Guests can enjoy up to 20% off eligible stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts when booked by April 10, 2023, for stays now through July 31, 2023, using the offer code LATAM at time of booking. To learn more and for full terms and conditions of the offer, visit: https://discover.hyatt.com/en-us/discover-latin-america.

For more information about Hyatt hotels, please visit: www.hyatt.com.

