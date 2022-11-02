Hyatt Hotels : Regency Brand Debuts in the Portuguese Capital with the Celebrated Opening of Regency Lisbon

CHICAGO (November 2, 2022) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Lisbon, located in the pretty district of Belém along the banks of the breathtaking Tagus River. Marking the first Hyatt branded hotel in Portugal, the opening demonstrates Hyatt's intentional growth in the destinations that matters most to its guests and World of Hyatt members.

The hotel's 204 spacious guestrooms and suites all feature modern interiors and high-end finishings, with some including stunning balcony views over the river. Guests have access to a world-class wellbeing concept through its on-site spa, managed by Portugal's top wellness brand 'Serenity - The Art of Well Being'. And for those looking to enjoy Lisbon's thriving food and drink culture, guests can uncover a new flair of Portugal's unique gastronomic tradition in one of the hotel's four restaurants and bars.

Conveniently located close to Lisbon's iconic downtown area with a bridge that links it to the Tagus riverfront, Hyatt Regency Lisbon seamlessly connects its savvy travelers to all of the must-see cultural, gastronomic, and historic delights that the city has to offer. The Lisbon Congress Center is also very close by, and with unique beaches, train stations and the city's airport all easily accessible by public transport, guests can be assured that their stay at Hyatt Regency Lisbon will be stress-free and successful, whether travelling for business or leisure.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon's prime location brings the city's most celebrated sights right to its guests' doorsteps, including two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Belém Tower, and Jerónimos Monastery. Guests can experience how Lisbon's heritage meets its signature vibrant culture whilst exploring the surrounding monuments, galleries, and museums.

"We're excited to open Hyatt Regency Lisbon and bring a new charm to our historic capital" said Hélder Martins, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Lisbon. We are in a prime riverfront location, ideally situated to help our guests and World of Hyatt members explore the rich history and culture of Lisbon by day and night, safe in the knowledge that they will be greeted with Hyatt's world-class, intuitive service from our team during their stay, in one of Europe's most sought-after locations."

Contemporary Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Lisbon's 204 spacious, well-appointed, and beautifully furnished guestrooms, including 105 suites, offer guests an upscale and modern experience of Portuguese architecture. Inspired by the famous Portuguese Discoveries and the contemporary influences of Lisbon, rooms feature calming blues and blends of oak wood. With river fall showers in each room and balcony views of the Tagus River in a selection of the hotel's suites, all guests can feel connected to their natural surroundings through the sophisticated details in the space.

Ranging from delightful queen bedrooms, all the way up to the Regency 3 Bedroom Suite with its own large private balcony and separate living room with dining area, each room provides guests with a seamless experience and connectivity through the latest technology, in-room amenities, and high-speed internet access

Food and Beverage

Enjoy a new spin on Lisbon's culinary heritage in one of the hotel's on-site restaurants and bars.

For all-day-dining, the grand-café style VISEVERSA restaurant and bar offers fresh, local produce and an abundance of dining options and drinks amongst an elegant, spacious setting.

VISTA is located above the bar and is a multipurpose space, where people can mingle during the day, sip a coffee or some wine, have a quick meeting or read a magazine with a great view of the private garden. It's also an ideal space for a presentation or a product launch.

Facing the garden and enjoying abundant natural sun light is ZEST, a bright, relaxing place for delicious healthy meals made with fresh local ingredients. Dishes include superfood salads, signature homemade dressings, creative toasts and fresh natural juices and smoothies - it's an idyllic place to gather for a casual lunch or snack.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon will also welcome a fine restaurant, with direct access to the public, and a rooftop, with a backdrop of panoramic views of the River Tagus. Currently, the lounge space is only available for meetings and events, with the rooftop and bar space set to open to the public in the coming months.

Meeting and Event Space

The hotel's six meeting areas have up to 420 square meters of function space which can be easily converted to suit a range of set-ups. The 220 sqm main meeting room can also be divided into four large boardrooms which offer 42 square meters of space each, with a modern, flexible layout that can be adapted to meet the needs of any event, from weddings to a company meeting.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon makes the most of its natural surroundings and offers extensive indoor and outdoor spaces. For an event space with a twist choose the multifunctional and light filled VISTA, a mezzanine with direct access to the garden. The Rooftop Lounge offers picturesque views across the River Tagus and The Garden Courtyard, connected to the main meeting room on the ground floor is the perfect place for mingling and networking into the night.

Recreation and Wellness

Serenity - The Art of Well Being, Portugal's leading luxury spa and wellness brand, introduces guests to a new concept of wellness through Hyatt Regency Lisboa's on-site spa. Guests will have access to a wide range of wellness activities and spa treatments which have been tailored to their individual needs, creating a memorable and restorative escape.

Guests can also choose to benefit from ACTIVE by Serenity facilities and services. A gym and two fitness studios for classes, are fully fitted with the latest Technogym equipment to support those who wish to keep up with their routines whilst away from home. Memberships programs are also available.

For further information, please visit: www.hyattregencylisboa.com

