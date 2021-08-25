Hyatt Hotels : Regency Houston West Celebrates Official Opening

CHICAGO(August 25, 2021) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Prism Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Houston West. The opening marks a full circle moment as the property originally opened as a Hyatt Regency hotel in the early 1980s. Ideal for guests seeking a seamless and intuitive experience, the premium hotel sits on Katy Freeway within Houston's Energy Corridor and features 400 rooms, including 44 suites, 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and three food & beverage outlets - a three-meal restaurant, an eclectic lobby bar, and an expansive coffee market.

Owned by L+R Hotels and managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Regency Houston West is conveniently located in Houston's Energy Corridor and provides guests authentic hospitality and a connected experience with friends, family, and colleagues whether traveling for meetings or leisure activities.

'We are thrilled to open the doors to Hyatt Regency Houston West and welcome guests, customers, visitors, and World of Hyatt members to our Houston hotel,' said General Manager Tom Jamison. 'Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt Regency Houston West is the perfect place to offer a high-touch hotel experience that offers confident service to make guests feel connected and refreshed during their stay.'

With biophilic design at every turn, Hyatt Regency Houston West sits atop lush greens surrounded by a picturesque two-acre lake. A refreshing water garden in the atrium lobby welcomes guests with slowly cascading waterfalls, exotic foliage, and tropical fish, serving as the harmonious core of hotel.

'With the opening of Hyatt Regency Houston West, our hotel offers guests the opportunity to unwind in our expansive outdoor green space featuring lawn games and a year-round heated swimming pool and whirlpool. Whether traveling to Houston for business or leisure, the hotel provides an authentic hospitality experience in the heart of the city,' said Jamison. Situated in Energy Corridor and within minutes of CityCentre and Memorial City, the hotel's desirable location offers guests plenty of dining, entertainment, and shopping options nearby.

Concept & Design

Houston's stature as the oil and gas capital of the world is boldly visible through the oil field mosaic prominently displayed at the hotel's front desk and throughout Black Gold, the hotel's lobby bar and lounge.

Food and Beverage

Nestled in the heart of our soaring tropical atrium lobby among exotic greenery and our roaming water feature, Café on the Lake offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and allows diners to indulge in locally inspired, creative and seasonal dishes that burst with Texas flavor. Paying homage to Houston's Energy Corridor, Black Gold Bar is located off the lobby and features updated, modern décor plus an exciting culinary and libations menu. Hyatt Regency Houston West also offers grab and go selections in Over The Counter, located on the hotel's main level.

Meetings and Events

Meeting professionals can conduct comfortable, productive business meetings and events at Hyatt Regency Houston West. The hotel features indoor lakes, a waterfall, glass elevators and an ideal location in the exclusive energy corridor-convenient to both Houston airports. Ideal for meetings and weddings in Houston, there are a total of 25 meeting rooms with 25,000 square feet of function space, including the 9,800-square-foot Texas Ballroom.

Wellbeing & Sustainability

Guests wanting to stay on top of their wellness routine while away from home can count on Hyatt Regency Houston West's fitness center, healthy meal options, numerous outdoor activities, and personalized service. All guests enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center, which features state-of-the-art exercise equipment. The hotel also offers an outdoor heated swimming pool and whirlpool. Guests looking to take their fitness regimen outdoors can enjoy the Hershey Park Jogging Trails located nearby, or play golf at nearby Bear Creek Park, Black Horse Golf Club and Meadowbrook Farms Golf Club, which features a course designed by Greg Norman.

Special Offer

As an added incentive to visit Hyatt Regency Houston West, the hotel is offering introductory rates starting at $99. For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.hyattregencyhoustonwest.com. Stay connected via Facebook and Instagram for updates, news and special offers.

