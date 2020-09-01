Hyatt Hotels : Regency Sofia Officially Opens

The newly built hotel marks Hyatt’s debut in Bulgaria

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Bulgaria, Hyatt Regency Sofia. The 183-room hotel is ideally located in the heart of the capital on Vasil Levski Square and within walking distance of Sofia’s major tourist attractions and government institutions. The opening of the hotel marks an important milestone for Hyatt, thoughtfully growing its brand presence in Southeast Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005040/en/

Exterior of Hyatt Regency Sofia (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hyatt Regency brand is designed for productivity and stress-free stays by offering seamless and personalized, high-touch experiences. The full range of services and amenities include memorable culinary experiences, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who anticipate every detail.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the very first Hyatt hotel in the beautiful city of Sofia,” said Laurent Schauder, general manager of Hyatt Regency Sofia. “The hotel’s central location is perfect for business and leisure travelers alike to enjoy this vibrant city, its vivid culture and rich history.”

Hyatt Regency Sofia offers easy access to cultural city hotspots including the National Assembly, which houses the country’s parliament. Other nearby tourist attractions include the Vasil Levski Monument, the National Academy of Arts, Sofia University and the gold-domed St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, symbol of Sofia and one of the largest and most beautifully ornate Eastern Orthodox temples in the world.

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Sofia boasts 183 contemporary guestrooms, including 22 stylish suites of which many feature spacious terraces offering marvellous courtyard views. Each guestroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, generous workspaces and well-appointed bathrooms with walk-in rain showers.

Additionally, the hotel’s exclusive Presidential Suite caters to those seeking a refined experience. The suite offers guests private access, a king size bed, an elegantly decorated living room with a separate working area, a fully equipped kitchenette and dining area, and a spacious terrace offering panoramic views of Sofia. Guests staying in suites and Regency Club rooms can enjoy additional amenities such as complimentary breakfast, evening drinks, and hors d’oeuvres.

Dining

Hyatt Regency Sofia showcases the best of Bulgaria’s culinary products and recipes through its deli café - Mama Sofia. This cozy neighbourhood deli is open all day and offers hungry travelers a carefully curated selection of local produce, including pastries, coffees and traditional Bulgarian meals.

Alternatively, The Revolutionary Dining Room and Bar offers guests modern Italian cuisine made from the finest and freshest ingredients. The stylish dining room is a refined space where guests from all walks of life come together to celebrate the everyday.

The hotel’s rooftop bar and terrace, The Scene, provides a vibrant space for socializing. With panoramic views of Alexander Nevsky and Vitosha Mountain, The Scene is a destination cocktail lounge, in a sophisticated setting.

Meetings and Events

Hyatt Regency Sofia offers a perfect harmony of modern design, contemporary artwork, spacious halls and rooftop event spaces. The hotel’s dynamic and attentive team offer empathetic, highly personalized service across ten multifunctional rooms. The hotel also offers 15,800 square feet (1,468 square meters) of event space, ensuring the right set-up for every occasion.

The Loft provides event planners three distinctly designed rooftop spaces available to book individually or in combination, seamlessly catering to gatherings of all sizes. The Living Room and The Den provide comfort, complete with a private bar and a suspended fireplace, while The Conservatory offers an escape to the countryside with its own rose garden terrace and botanical atmosphere.

The 5,700-square-foot (533-square-meter) Vasil Levski Ballroom, one of the largest halls in Sofia, is the perfect location for weddings, conferences and exhibitions. It can be divided into three separate sections and contains four built-in projectors and screens. Alternatively, the Botev Hall on the Ground Level is ideal for smaller meetings and events, with large windows that let in plenty of natural light and views of the lush courtyard.

Wellness and Fitness

The 5,160-square-foot (480-square-meter) wellness center offers guests a wide range of amenities, including three well-equipped treatment rooms, a hammam, a steam room, a Finnish sauna, a bio sauna, a salt therapy, an ice fountain, showers and an indoor hydrotherapy pool. The wellness center also features a beauty salon.

The hotel’s fitness center is open 24/7 and equipped with the latest TechnoGym machines, ensuring guests can step away from any tension and stress throughout the day.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

For more information about Hyatt Regency hotels, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/brands/hyatt-regency

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Sofia, from September 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel’s offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel’s offer period. For each hotel’s offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel’s offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An “Eligible Rate” and “Ineligible Rate” are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2019 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved. For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 200 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005040/en/