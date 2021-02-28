Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hyatt Hotels Corporation    H

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyatt Hotels : Statement on Symbols of Hate

02/28/2021 | 02:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company. The CPAC 2021 event is hosted and managed by the American Conservative Union that manages all aspects of event logistics, including the stage design and aesthetics. We discussed directly with CPAC leadership who told us that any resemblance to a symbol of hate is unintentional. We will continue to stay in dialogue with event organizers regarding our deep concerns. Any further questions can be directed to CPAC.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 19:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
02:26pHYATT HOTELS : Statement on Symbols of Hate
PU
02/25HYATT HOTELS : House Nashville Airport Celebrates Official Opening
PU
02/25AIRBNB : Loss Widens as IPO Costs Add to Pandemic Hit -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/25Airbnb's Loss Widens as IPO Costs Add to Pandemic Hit -- Update
DJ
02/25HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for a Regency Resort and Spa and Residences in Vi..
PU
02/25HYATT HOTELS : Thompson San Antonio Opens Today, Ushering in a Contemporary New ..
PU
02/24HYATT HOTELS : New Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels Invite Travelers to Discov..
PU
02/23HYATT HOTELS : World of Hyatt Provides Members More Rewarding Reasons to Break A..
BU
02/22Evercore ISI Group Adjusts Price Target on Hyatt Hotels to $90 From $80, Main..
MT
02/18HYATT HOTELS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 943 M - -
Net income 2021 -316 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,0x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 8 909 M 8 909 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 72,33 $
Last Close Price 87,95 $
Spread / Highest target 8,02%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Susan Dana Kronick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION18.45%8 909
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.24%48 036
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.16%34 335
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.65%12 725
ACCOR16.76%10 770
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION23.68%6 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ