Hyatt Hotels : Statement on the Situation in Ukraine (updated March 25)

03/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
We are heartbroken over the devastation unfolding in Ukraine and the mounting tragedies resulting from military actions, including lives lost, families separated and the displacement of millions of people. Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and guests in both Ukraine and neighboring countries who face these unconscionable challenges. The global Hyatt family has come together in inspiring ways to care for those impacted by this tragedy, including providing refugee accommodations across Europe, sending supplies to the people of Ukraine, job transfers for Hyatt colleagues and a relief fund for our Hyatt colleagues in need of basic necessities, relocation support and care. In addition, World of Hyatt members are able to support the global Red Cross relief efforts via World of Hyatt points. We will continue to work to expand our humanitarian efforts across the Hyatt portfolio.

As previously announced, we have halted development activities and any new investments in Russia. In compliance with applicable sanctions and government directives, Hyatt's association, contracts and relationship with Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park will terminate effective 11:59 p.m. local time on March 25, 2022. Guests with questions regarding stays for March 26, 2022 and beyond are encouraged to contact the hotel directly.

As this complex situation unfolds, we continue to evaluate our existing agreements with the third-party entities that own Hyatt hotels in Russia, while complying with applicable sanctions and government directives, and keeping our purpose of care at the center of every decision we make. As a global Hyatt family, we hope for a resolution to this humanitarian crisis as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
