Hyatt Hotels : Statement on the Situation in Ukraine (updated March 9)

We are heartbroken over the devastation unfolding in Ukraine and the mounting tragedies resulting from military actions, including lives lost, families separated and the displacement of millions of people. Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and guests in both Ukraine and neighboring countries who face these unconscionable challenges. The global Hyatt family has come together in inspiring ways to care for those impacted by this tragedy, including providing refugee accommodations across Europe, sending supplies to the people of Ukraine, job transfers for Hyatt colleagues and a relief fundfor our Hyatt colleagues in need of basic necessities, relocation support and care. We will continue to work to expand our humanitarian efforts across the Hyatt portfolio. At this time, we have made the decision to suspend our development activities and any new investments in Russia, effective immediately. We will continue to evaluate hotel operations in Russia, while complying with applicable sanctions and U.S. government directivesas we hope for a resolution to this crisis. Understanding that many people in Russia face challenges and uncertainty about their future as well, we are determining how best to support and care for our hotel colleagues and current guests in the country.
