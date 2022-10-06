Advanced search
Hyatt Hotels : To Enter Exclusive Collaboration Agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, To Significantly Increase Brand Footprint in Germany and Key European Leisure Destinations

10/06/2022 | 09:12am BST
CHICAGO (October 6, 2022) -Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, a family-run German hospitality business, focused on hotel developments, management and investments. It is expected that more than 30 hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio and will be integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program in the near future. The majority of the properties are slated to transition to the JdV by Hyatt brand, a collection of independent hotels with unique personalities and a true reflection of their locations.

Lindner Hotels AG, a German family-owned hospitality company founded in 1973 by architect Otto Lindner, operates a variety of properties under the Lindner Hotels & Resorts and the me and all hotels brands in key cities across Germany and in Central and Eastern Europe. The agreement will expand Hyatt's brand footprint to 15 new markets and extend distribution in key destinations such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

"We are thrilled to continue Hyatt's asset-light growth journey in Europe through this meaningful strategic collaboration with Lindner," said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. "The addition of Lindner's desirable hotel portfolio will substantially grow Hyatt's brand footprint in Germany and bring our guests and ultimately our World of Hyatt members to a variety of new destinations across Europe including Kiel, Leipzig, Sylt, Bratislava and Interlaken. We are grateful for the trust the Lindner team is placing in us and are excited to strengthen our collective guest offering through strategic capital investments being made by Lindner into the portfolio."

The Lindner portfolio will further increase Hyatt's lifestyle footprint with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms, significantly growing Hyatt's footprint in Germany, bringing even more options to Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members.

"We are delighted to have such a strong international brand by our side in Hyatt, with our shared focus on high quality and a holistic approach to hospitality," adds Arno Schwalie, chief executive officer, Lindner. "This type of collaboration is truly unique in the German market. As part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, Lindner remains a strong brand with its own identity and corporate independence, now aided by the power of Hyatt's global brand awareness and first-class sales and marketing capabilities."

As part of this agreement, Lindner Hotels will have access to data-driven support around brand health, guest experiences and revenue optimization from Hyatt's Global Franchise and Owner Relations Group, a dedicated team focused on the performance of Franchise hotels, and owners and operators.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

