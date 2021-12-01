Hyatt Hotels : Tommie Hollywood Debuts Today in Los Angeles

CHICAGO (December 1, 2021) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE: H] and Relevant Group today announced the opening of tommie Hollywood, a lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Hollywood near Sunset Boulevard. The property joins the JdV by Hyatt brand and appeals to the modern spirited traveler looking for authenticity, originality, and convenience. tommie Hollywood offers 212 guestrooms across nine floors and more than 15,000 square feet of dynamic food and beverage space including KA'TEEN, the hotel's feature restaurant by celebrated chef Wes Avila, and Desert 5 Spot, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge. This highly anticipated project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design from Studio Collective with Ten Five Hospitality managing food and beverage operations.

Layered Interior Direction That Sits Amid Spirited Minimalism

Local design firm, Studio Collective, developed tommie Hollywood's casual, contemporary direction to abide by the notion of duality: cultural, temporal and natural. Spaces are led with a midcentury modern touch, inspired by the Los Angeles case study homes of the late 1950s and 1960s collated from architectural titans. Exposed structural steel post columns, natural white oak, natural stone, blackened steel, and hand-made ceramics accompany the time-worn furnishings to emphasize the tactile and celebrate the imperfect.

Upon arrival, an inviting sun-drenched lobby welcomes guests, accompanied by an expansive, steel-clad fireplace and enormous hand-carved wood relief artwork. A hyperlocal art program brings Los Angeles' proud creative community inward, with works from Bradley Duncan, Bruce Rubenstein, Valerie Wilcox and Ellie Pritts. The interior lobby beckons the pursuit of discovery and continues to leverage honest materials amidst communal workspaces with plush seating options. A ground-floor coffee bar sets the scene, which also opens to the exterior courtyard, offering cocktails into the afternoon and evening hours.

The lobby walls naturally open in several locations, allowing the interior lobby to dematerialize seamlessly into the spacious courtyard lounge. The mid-century modern touches are evident throughout with the use of resilient natural materials such as stone pavers, teak and cedar wood plank finishes and blackened steel hardware, that will patina naturally over time. Comfortable, eclectic furnishings complete the lush garden setting and bring forth charming dining experiences to create a social oasis within the city.

Each room at tommie Hollywood is designed with purpose, offering a balance of style and function. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in a wash of natural light across each cozy space, while hardwood floors provide natural earth tones and a calming ambience. The beds offer ultra-comfy mattresses, and expansive windows extend views of the city, or a dramatic vantage point of the famed Hollywood Hills. tommie Hollywood also has seven one-bedroom 388-square-foot suites on the top floor. Each features a separate well-appointed living area, 12-foot ceilings, impressive city views, a sitting area, and one king bed.

A Dining and Entertainment Destination for the Creative Set

Two exceptional food and beverage experiences are offered at tommie Hollywood, created and managed by Ten Five Hospitality, and separately serve as buzzy destination points within Los Angeles. Revered Angeleno native chef Wes Avila of Guerrilla Tacos helms KA'TEEN, the property's signature restaurant. Spanning over 5,000 square feet of outdoor dining space and inspired by the Mayan city of Tulum, KA'TEEN pays homage to Yucatan Peninsula's rich culinary history and serves as a lush refuge. Whether it be for creative cocktails, decadent dinners, or a vibrant late-night social scene, KA'TEEN serves as a venue for joyful gatherings of all types.

The property also features a striking rooftop bar, Desert 5 Spot, named after the extraordinary and vibrant flower found in the Mojave Desert. Cactus and Yucca surround the venue, with hues of yellow and pink, capturing an aesthetic that reflects 1970s vintage Palm Springs with the eccentric charm of Pioneertown. This open-air rooftop lounge offers 360-degree views of Los Angeles and is an inclusive community-driven space for the creative set who wish to linger and socialize. A curated calendar of live music performances and original evening programming from an in-house honkytonk band ensures that whether it's sunset hour or a lively late-night affair, Desert 5 Spot is a welcome addition to Hollywood's social scene.

Guest Convenience Embedded into the Property's Ethos

Located adjacent to the new Thompson Hollywood as well as iconic city landmarks including the Sunset Strip, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Runyon Canyon, Griffith Observatory and the Capitol Records Building, tommie Hollywood sits at the very nexus of the city's bustling technology and entertainment industries.

The property also features Hyatt's first digital check-in experience, allowing guests to conveniently use their phone to create a room key at the designated key station in the lobby and seamlessly access their room.

Opening rates at tommie Hollywood start at $150 per night. To learn more or book a stay at tommie Hollywood, please visit tommiehollywood.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.