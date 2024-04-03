CHICAGO (April 3, 2024) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that Fordson Hotel, an industrial revolution-inspired property nestled in Oklahoma City's emerging West Village District, has officially joined World of Hyatt and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

Owned by Hall Capital and managed by Avion Hospitality, Fordson Hotel is housed in the former Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant, which dates back more than a century and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The property brings new life to the cherished landmark, leaning into its historical backdrop by incorporating genuine design elements alongside modern furnishings.

"We're excited to welcome Fordson Hotel to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio and offer travelers a one-of-a-kind, story-worthy stay option in Oklahoma City as part of World of Hyatt," said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, Independent Collection, Hyatt. "We know the addition of this landmark property will empower guests and members to uncover noteworthy stories in a historic century-old building."

Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Fred Jones, a local industrialist, civic leader, and one of the largest Ford dealers in the country in the 1950s, the Fordson Hotel building is the only historical landmark in Oklahoma City associated with a blue-collar industry. The property is an inventive union of hospitality and contemporary history, featuring a cultural civic center with thought-provoking art exhibitions, spacious loft-like guestrooms with refined touches, four on-property dining options and a year-round outdoor pool.

Fordson Hotel boasts 135 guestrooms and suites with expansive steel windows, seamlessly offering abundant natural light and sweeping views of the city's skyline, high ceilings, modern furnishings, custom-designed furniture and finishes that enhance the hotel's distinctive historical elements and offer an urban resort feel. A cherished downtown dining destination, the property is home to four onsite restaurants, offering travelers and locals the opportunity to enjoy classic American cuisine at Mary Eddy's Dining Room, fresh grab-and-go items and specialty coffees at Bodega, relaxing cocktails at the Pool Bar and, coming soon, light fare and innovative cocktails at The Lobby Lounge. The hotel's fitness center is equipped with aerobic machines, free weights, a steam room and sauna, along with a full-service spa offering a variety of massages and facial treatments.

"We are thrilled that Fordson Hotel is now part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and we look forward to providing guests and members unscripted service, memorable accommodations and story-worthy experiences as an integral part of World of Hyatt, said Melanie Briley, general manager of Fordson Hotel. "The hotel is a true landmark in Oklahoma City and as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, we invite guests to uncover the local history that can be found nowhere else."

With roots stretching back to the age of industrialization, Fordson Hotel has been a mainstay for inspired meetings and events in Oklahoma City. The property specializes in hosting professional and social events, from corporate meetings to rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions, with light-filled venues that feature steel architectural touches and vintage fixtures. Fordson Hotel's 14,000 square feet of venue space includes a large main gallery, smaller rooms for breakouts or meals, indoor and outdoor cocktail spaces, a private dining room as well as an exclusive 5,400-square-foot penthouse with adjoining patio.

As part of World of Hyatt, members can experience Oklahoma City's rich, industrial heritage and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, spa experiences and more. World of Hyatt members can save up to 10% with Member Rate or 15% with Member Rate Advance Purchase with reservations made at least 7 days prior to their stay. To join World of Hyatt, please visit worldofhyatt.com or complete enrollment at time of reservation.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit www.fordsonhotel.com or follow along on Instagram at @fordsonhotel. For more information about The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, please visit www.hyatt.com/brands/unbound-collection.

