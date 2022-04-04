Hyatt Hotels : World of Hyatt to Give Travelers More Than 100 New Reasons to Book a Luxury All-Inclusive Vacation

CHICAGO (April 4, 2022) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that World of Hyatt members will be able to earn and redeem points at more than 100 luxury all-inclusive resorts across seven brands within the AMR Collection portfolio, giving leisure travelers more options than ever when these properties begin participating. The resorts will join the program in phases, with six Cancun resorts joining World of Hyatt today, followed by more Americas resorts joining the program on May 9, and many European resorts joining soon.

The seven brands that will join World of Hyatt include Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas and the new Vivid Hotel & Resorts brand, which is coming soon. With the addition of these resort brands, members will have access to one of the largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world across nine brands in total, including Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara.

"With unprecedented demand for leisure travel, the popularity of all-inclusive resorts has grown immensely as travelers seek convenient, personalized, fulfilling and effortless travel experiences," said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. "We've heard from guests that they appreciate the smooth experience of all-inclusive resorts, which take the guesswork out of planning meals or excursions leaving more time to relax and recharge. With the addition of these luxury brands to World of Hyatt, our members will have even more options for rewarding experiences."

The seven luxury all-inclusive resort brands within the AMR Collection portfolio, alongside Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, will continue to redefine all-inclusive vacations for guests and members. With AMR Collection's portfolio of signature offerings, such as Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, and Unlimited-Fun®, World of Hyatt will continue exceeding leisure travelers' expectations with world-class services in desirable beachside destinations and picture-perfect locations.

"World of Hyatt links our brands together, and this is a significant milestone to further position us to create more meaningful and rewarding loyalty member experiences," said Miguel Oliveira, senior vice president, Global AMResorts Direct and E-Commerce. "World of Hyatt is well-positioned to meet the growing demand of more exceptional travel options, and World of Hyatt members will be delighted to learn of the value and convenience our brands provide with luxury inclusions ranging from complimentary spa treatments, locally inspired cuisine, and rich cultural experiences to onsite waterparks, supervised childcare, daily refreshed in-room mini-bars and much more."

What this means for World of Hyatt members

More than 100 resorts joining the program in phases mean more than 100 new reasons to travel:

Whether taking a much-needed family vacation, celebrating a destination wedding, or attending a corporate event, World of Hyatt members longing for an all-inclusive stay will be able to earn and redeem points and enjoy in-hotel benefits in new destinations, starting with six resorts in the Cancun area on April 4:

As part of the phased approach, 50+ Americas resorts are expected to join the loyalty program on May 9, including but not limited to magnificent and unforgettable resorts in Mexico and beyond.

The European resorts are expected to join the program soon to give members access to even more destinations in cities throughout Greece and Spain. Stay tuned for how and when these European resorts will join World of Hyatt.

A New All-Inclusive Award Chart to Maximize Your Travel:

With more than 100 resorts joining the loyalty program as part of these phases, World of Hyatt has introduced a new all-inclusive award chart, designed specifically for members to make the most of their membership across nine all-inclusive resort brands, including Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara.

The new all-inclusive award chart features Categories A through F. Members can redeem World of Hyatt points for Standard Room, Standard Suite and Premium Suite Free Night Award options (terms and conditions apply). More information about this new all-inclusive award chart can be found at hyatt.com/newbrands.

For the latest information and to discover all the new, rewarding ways to enjoy all-inclusive travel through World of Hyatt, visit hyatt.com/newbrands.

