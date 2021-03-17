Hyatt Hotels : Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas Opens

ENCINITAS, Calif. (March 17, 2021) - Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas opens its doors today, delivering authentic and bespoke experiences in a world-class beachfront setting. The crafted luxury resort joins the Alila portfolio, which totals 16 locations worldwide, bringing the brand's sustainable tourism, innovative eco-design and intimate destination experiences to Southern California.

Located in an iconic seaside town along the coastal bluffs of San Diego, the 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is complete with an oceanfront pool, culinary experiences by award-winning Executive Chef Claudette Zepeda, expansive indoor-outdoor meeting and event spaces, serenity-invoking Spa Alila, and thoughtful, locally inspired and restorative programming. With the hotel's namesake, 'Marea,' meaning 'tide' in Italian and Spanish, the resort features a distinctly Southern California feel, in harmony with the area's natural landscape throughout, as well as from the vibrant surf and beach culture that surrounds the property.

'Marrying the striking design and artisanal luxury experience that the Alila brand is globally known for, with the authentic warmth and vitality of San Diego, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is truly a destination not to be missed,' said General Manager Benjamin Thiele. 'Our team is honored to open our doors to the local community and travelers to experience our new luxury resort in this breathtaking location.'

Developed by San Diego-based investors JMI Realty and Fenway Capital Advisors, with construction by Suffolk Construction, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas marks a significant milestone for the Alila brand as its first new-build resort in the Americas and the third Alila property in the U.S. and California. The luxury hotel joins the new Alila Napa Valley and Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort in Big Sur, Calif.

'It is incredible to see Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, a project over two decades in the making, come to fruition. We look forward to sharing this special place with our guests and neighbors in the San Diego community.' says John Kratzer, chief executive officer of JMI Realty.

'The completion of the resort is a culmination of many years of hard work and planning,' added Larry Jackel, Fenway Capital Advisors managing partner. 'It is our hope that travelers will experience a new benchmark in luxury hospitality with Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas.'

The Alila brand is an award-winning collection of luxury hotels and resorts in unique locations, distinguished by innovative eco-design, a passionate commitment to sustainable tourism as well as specially curated activities designed to immerse guests in nature, culture, and community. Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas adds to Hyatt's growing Alila brand portfolio in the U.S., joining Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, and Alila Napa Valley, which opened earlier this month.

ACCOMODATIONS

With 114 spacious guestrooms, nine studio rooms, five one-bedroom suites, and the Ponto and Grandview presidential suites, the 130 total luxurious guest accommodations all showcase stunning coastal or garden views. Distinct interiors feature natural elements of the coastline including wood, stone, and organic lines that weave in the striking landscape. Each room and suite are complete with coffee and tea service by local favorite, Lofty Coffee, a Tivoli Audio Model One Bluetooth, mini bar offerings, luxury Bellino linens crafted from sustainable beechwood fibers, plus access to all hotel amenities, including the pool, fitness center and more. The majority of rooms feature a balcony or patio - many of which include a private fire pit.

The Ponto and Grandview presidential suites are 1,037 square feet each and the epitome of California upscale living with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing direct views of the Batiquitos Lagoon and the Pacific Ocean. Guests will enjoy a double-sided fireplace that opens up to an outdoor living space on the patio or balcony, a living room, separate bedroom and large bathroom with dual vanities and a deep soaking tub.

DESIGN

Designed by San Diego-based Joseph Wong Design Associates with interior design by Mark Zeff Associates, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is tastefully integrated into the coastal bluff, drawing on the unspoiled beauty of the San Diego coastline. In a palette of natural materials, warm woods, clean lines, and teasing views of the Pacific, the property engages all the senses while calming the spirit. Stone, driftwood, and sophisticated décor blend style with a sustainable focus, creating havens of understated elegance, accented with pops of color and modern amenities for the utmost comfort. Featured throughout the property is artwork by internationally acclaimed, locally based artist Aaron Chang, known for being one of the first photographers to join surfers in the ocean to capture breathtaking images. With Chang serving as Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas's artist-in-residence, the property will feature an exclusive permanent collection of Chang's work, as well as a rotating installation in VAGA, the hotel's signature dining destination.

CULINARY

As Executive Chef at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, San Diego native and James Beard Award semifinalist Claudette Zepeda oversees the food and beverage concepts and leads the culinary team on property. At the helm of the property's distinct dining destinations, Zepeda uses the finest locally sourced ingredients rooted in sustainability for inspired menus of delicious entrees, tasty bites and more.

VAGA Restaurant & Bar: The resort's signature dining destination, VAGA, is an opportunity to be curious, explore and go where the experience takes you. With a menu that acts as a love letter from Chef Zepeda to her hometown in celebration of local flavors and influences, the restaurant is a confluence of the culture, cuisine and lifestyle of San Diego. Complemented by striking views of the seaside bluffs and exhibition kitchen, guests are connected to the land and sea through the unique culinary experience that is VAGA. Upon opening today, a limited VAGA menu is exclusively available for overnight guests. As health restrictions in California allow for indoor dining, VAGA will open to the community with the full menu.

Coffee Box: Serving as a hub for guests and the local community, Coffee Box is the perfect place to refresh and recharge before hitting the beach. Patrons can enjoy local fruits and produce that make up fresh takes on açaí bowls, coffee from local Encinitas roaster Lofty Coffee Co., perfectly prepared espresso drinks and custom coffee cocktails, freshly baked goods and more. The outpost also offers a retail component where guests can peruse surf merchandise and other local artisanal products.

The Pocket: A truly elevated pool deck experience, the resort's laid-back hangout boasts unparalleled ocean views and a relaxed welcoming vibe, as exemplified by the custom handmade surfboard-inspired wall panels from local shaper Brian Szymanski. The food and beverage offerings will serve as an homage to the flavors and culture of Southern California and the Baja Peninsula. Menu highlights include tacos, sushi, and local fish complemented by light craft cocktails.

SPA & WELLNESS

Spa Alila invites guests to surrender their stresses with customized holistic treatments inspired by the healing and wellness attributes of the ocean. Made up of five treatment rooms, separate men's and women's saunas and a soothing relaxation space, spa-goers can indulge in signature treatments that feature the curative benefits of all-natural ingredients for the ultimate pampering and rejuvenation. Facials will incorporate luxury products by Maya Chia and Dr. Dennis Gross while body treatments will feature the local, aromatherapy-based Body Bliss line.

To further the property's commitment to wellbeing, guests will be treated to premium daily fitness facilities, beachfront yoga classes, morning group runs along the coast, nature hikes and more on a complimentary basis.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

The resort offers versatile spaces for everything from intimate meetings and private dinners to events and cocktail parties for up to 350 guests. Oceana Ballroom, a 3,800-square-foot ballroom complete with an indoor/outdoor foyer and terrace, features unrivaled coastline views while Encinitas Boardroom is available for meetings and small events. For those saying 'I do,' nuptials atop the iconic southern California cliffs set the scene for memories to last a lifetime, with the hotel's extraordinary venue options of the open-air terrace, Ocean Bluff, and the elegant Oceana Ballroom.

PROGRAMMING & COLLABORATIONS

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is committed to locally inspired programming and collaborations to help create immersive, authentic experiences. Guest amenities and offerings range from Surfboard Butler and beach services, to nightly sunset traditions and access to a fleet of electric bicycles. Seasonal offerings will include evening poolside activations, stargazing on Ocean Bluff, behind-the-scenes experiences at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and so much more:

Rob Machado Foundation : Founded by global surf legend Rob Machado, RMF funds water-filling stations in schools, recycling initiatives and beach cleanup programs. Guests can purchase a co-branded, reusable Mizu water bottle to use at filling stations throughout the property, with the proceeds benefiting RMF.

: Founded by global surf legend Rob Machado, RMF funds water-filling stations in schools, recycling initiatives and beach cleanup programs. Guests can purchase a co-branded, reusable Mizu water bottle to use at filling stations throughout the property, with the proceeds benefiting RMF. Electra Bicycle Company : This Encinitas-based bike company has designed a fleet of Electra Go! Bikes (electric assist cruisers) for hotel guests.

: This Encinitas-based bike company has designed a fleet of Electra Go! Bikes (electric assist cruisers) for hotel guests. Surfin Fire : A local, top-tier surf school offering guest lessons.

: A local, top-tier surf school offering guest lessons. Mint Studios: A collective of local artisans who coordinate unique, curated events for the hotel's guests.

HEALTH & SAFETY

Guided by Hyatt's purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas' operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, now through May 31, 2021 as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Starting rates for Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas begin at $639. For more information and to book a stay at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, please visit: alilamareabeachresort.com.

About Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas

Located in one of Southern California's most iconic coastal towns, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is a crafted luxury resort, delivering authentic and bespoke experiences in a world-class beachfront setting. Defining barefoot luxury, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas opened in March 2021 and features 130 coastal and garden view rooms and suites, using innovative design to showcase the breathtaking coastal views and natural elements of the coastline featuring wood, stone, and sophisticated lines resulting in a stylish yet artisanal understated environment. The resort is committed to locally inspired programming and also features an oceanfront pool, signature restaurant showcasing the finest sustainably sourced ingredients, more than 28,500 square feet of expansive, distinctive indoor-outdoor meetings and event spaces, and Spa Alila, a world-class spa and wellness experience that infuses the ocean's healing attributes throughout. Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas opened as the third Alila property in the U.S. and first new build in the U.S. for the brand, delivering transformative experiences, mindfulness and cultural immersion.

About Alila

The hallmark of Alila hotels is the combination of innovative design and luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized hospitality, and bespoke journeys. Alila means 'Surprise' in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of our properties and impressions of our guests when they stay with us. In support of sustainable tourism, Alila hotels adopt EarthCheck operating standards, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments. To stay at any Alila hotel or resort is to embark on a destination experience - be it in recreating the flavors of the local cuisine, enhancing your well-being through ancient healing arts or the thrill of adventure sports, you will re-discover the luxury of living at Alila.

For more information visit, alilahotels.com, follow us on Instagram @AlilaHotels or like us on Facebook.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

About JMI Realty

JMI Realty is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on lifestyle hotels with deep acquisition, development and ownership experience. JMI Realty has a current portfolio of nine hospitality assets, including the nearby Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and Omni San Diego, as well as the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, and the Curio Marquette in Minneapolis. In 1998, JMI Realty was appointed by the City of San Diego and the San Diego Padres to act as the Master Developer of the Ballpark District. JMI Realty's successful planning and implementation of the Ballpark District Master Plan resulted in over $3.0 billion of redevelopment and is viewed nationally as a template for successful urban revitalization. Over the last two decades, JMI Realty has also been active in developing and acquiring hotel projects. JMI Realty is led by John Kratzer and its construction efforts are headed by Jim Chatfield.

About Fenway Capital Advisors

Fenway Capital Advisors' (FCA) disciplined approach to investing focuses on creating value through

acquiring and repositioning assets in markets with strong fundamentals and positive growth characteristics across the Western U.S. Collectively, FCA principals have more than 50 years of industry experience, spanning multiple cycles, across all disciplines of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, asset management and development. The company's aggregate transactions total over $335 million with nearly 2 million square feet currently owned. FCA is owned and led by Larry Jackel and Patrick Tribolet, both native San Diegans.

About Suffolk Construction

Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates, and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment and innovation research/development. Suffolk is a national company with $4.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,500 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of 'Top 400 Contractors.' For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

J Public Relations

(619) 255-7069

alilamarea@jpublicrelations.com

