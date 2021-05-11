Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for the First Alila Hotel in Shanghai, China

05/11/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI / HONG KONG (May 10, 2021) - Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited ('Fungseng Prosperity') to develop a 188-room Alila hotel in the Jing'an District of Shanghai. A high-profile conversion project, Alila Shanghai is expected to debut in 2023 and will be the first Alila branded urban hotel in China, offering a relaxing and nature-infused luxury retreat in the heart of the bustling metropolis.

Designed as an 'urban utopia,' Alila Shanghai will offer guests an elevated retreat experience that balances the bustling spirit of Shanghai with the serenity of the Alila brand. Featuring natural materials, earth tones and charming city views, the hotel's spacious studios and suites will evoke calm and relaxation. In contrast, a landscaped garden in the fourth-floor lobby inspired by Shanghai's classical gardens, and facilities that embrace nature but live in harmony amid contemporary style, will provide surprise and stimulation for the senses. The hotel feature's facilities will include a rooftop Chinese restaurant, an organic restaurant, Tea Bar and a rooftop bar that overlooking the Old Shanghai Zhang Garden. Other hotel facilities include a spa, an indoor pool, gym, meeting space and a private garden which will be well suited for events and functions. Alila Shanghai will be located in a mixed-use development that will also feature premium offices and retail space.

'We truly treasure the long-term relationship with Mr William Doo, Chairman of Fungseng Prosperity. As we continue to prioritize thoughtful growth of our luxury and lifestyle brands around the world to meet guests' desire for serenity and discovery, Alila Shanghai presents a unique opportunity to transform and revitalize an existing building into a new offering that will add great value to Shanghai's hotel scene,' said David Udell, Group President, Asia Pacific for Hyatt. 'We hope our innovative vision of the Alila brand's conscientious living will serve as launchpad for future developments in the city. We are excited to collaborate with Fungseng Prosperity on this project, which we envision will become the flagship for an urban Alila experience globally.'

Shanghai's dynamic, fast-growing Jing'an District is one of the most coveted business and residential addresses and home to a vibrant fashion, creative, media, arts and culture community, making it an ideal setting for the Alila brand's offerings of luxury hospitality and lifestyle experiences. The hotel's central location is adjacent to Nanjing West Road, one of Shanghai's most established high-end shopping thoroughfares, offering premium retail, dining and lifestyle destination.

'As an old friend of Hyatt for over 30 years of collaboration and partnership, we are delighted to be working with Hyatt on the first Alila hotel in Shanghai. Fungseng Prosperity is a visionary in rejuvenating old properties and advancing with the market. This transformative project is designated to reposition the building to meet guests' evolving needs,' said Mr. William Doo, Chairman of Fungseng Prosperity. 'With its distinctive garden-in-the-city concept, we are confident that Alila Shanghai will offer an authentic and refreshing experience for business and leisure travelers alike.'

2021 is a milestone year for the Alila brand as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The first Alila hotel opened its doors in Jakarta, Indonesia in May 2001 and two decades later, Hyatt remains strongly committed to growing the Alila brand footprint in the region with Alila Taihu and Alila Dalit Bay, both of which are scheduled to open by the end of 2021, in addition to Alila Shanghai, which is expected to debut in 2023. Globally, the Alila brand continues to drive growth for Hyatt with the recent openings of Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. - marking Hyatt's 1000th hotel worldwide - and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas in Encinitas, Calif. and Alila Hinu Bay in Oman, which is set to open in 2021.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 13:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
09:08aHYATT HOTELS  : Announces Plans for the First Alila Hotel in Shanghai, China
PU
05/10HYATT HOTELS  : Announces Return of Loves Local With More Than 160 Small Busines..
BU
05/06STAYCATIONS TO VACATIONS : All eyes on summer bookings at IHG's Holiday Inn
RE
05/05HYATT HOTELS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/05HYATT HOTELS  : Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results; Strong Leisure Demand Drives..
AQ
05/04HYATT HOTELS  : Q1 2021 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List
PU
05/04HYATT HOTELS  : Posts Wider Adjusted Loss, Revenue Decline in Q1; Issues FY21 Ou..
MT
05/04HYATT HOTELS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
05/04Hotel operator Hyatt posts bigger loss as pandemic keeps people at home
RE
05/04HYATT HOTELS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 893 M - -
Net income 2021 -440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 8 015 M 8 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 76,72 $
Last Close Price 78,75 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Susan Dana Kronick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.06%8 015
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.63%45 795
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.9.28%33 864
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.18%12 722
ACCOR11.96%10 380
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION25.08%7 328