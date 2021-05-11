Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for the First Alila Hotel in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI / HONG KONG (May 10, 2021) - Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited ('Fungseng Prosperity') to develop a 188-room Alila hotel in the Jing'an District of Shanghai. A high-profile conversion project, Alila Shanghai is expected to debut in 2023 and will be the first Alila branded urban hotel in China, offering a relaxing and nature-infused luxury retreat in the heart of the bustling metropolis.

Designed as an 'urban utopia,' Alila Shanghai will offer guests an elevated retreat experience that balances the bustling spirit of Shanghai with the serenity of the Alila brand. Featuring natural materials, earth tones and charming city views, the hotel's spacious studios and suites will evoke calm and relaxation. In contrast, a landscaped garden in the fourth-floor lobby inspired by Shanghai's classical gardens, and facilities that embrace nature but live in harmony amid contemporary style, will provide surprise and stimulation for the senses. The hotel feature's facilities will include a rooftop Chinese restaurant, an organic restaurant, Tea Bar and a rooftop bar that overlooking the Old Shanghai Zhang Garden. Other hotel facilities include a spa, an indoor pool, gym, meeting space and a private garden which will be well suited for events and functions. Alila Shanghai will be located in a mixed-use development that will also feature premium offices and retail space.

'We truly treasure the long-term relationship with Mr William Doo, Chairman of Fungseng Prosperity. As we continue to prioritize thoughtful growth of our luxury and lifestyle brands around the world to meet guests' desire for serenity and discovery, Alila Shanghai presents a unique opportunity to transform and revitalize an existing building into a new offering that will add great value to Shanghai's hotel scene,' said David Udell, Group President, Asia Pacific for Hyatt. 'We hope our innovative vision of the Alila brand's conscientious living will serve as launchpad for future developments in the city. We are excited to collaborate with Fungseng Prosperity on this project, which we envision will become the flagship for an urban Alila experience globally.'

Shanghai's dynamic, fast-growing Jing'an District is one of the most coveted business and residential addresses and home to a vibrant fashion, creative, media, arts and culture community, making it an ideal setting for the Alila brand's offerings of luxury hospitality and lifestyle experiences. The hotel's central location is adjacent to Nanjing West Road, one of Shanghai's most established high-end shopping thoroughfares, offering premium retail, dining and lifestyle destination.

'As an old friend of Hyatt for over 30 years of collaboration and partnership, we are delighted to be working with Hyatt on the first Alila hotel in Shanghai. Fungseng Prosperity is a visionary in rejuvenating old properties and advancing with the market. This transformative project is designated to reposition the building to meet guests' evolving needs,' said Mr. William Doo, Chairman of Fungseng Prosperity. 'With its distinctive garden-in-the-city concept, we are confident that Alila Shanghai will offer an authentic and refreshing experience for business and leisure travelers alike.'

2021 is a milestone year for the Alila brand as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The first Alila hotel opened its doors in Jakarta, Indonesia in May 2001 and two decades later, Hyatt remains strongly committed to growing the Alila brand footprint in the region with Alila Taihu and Alila Dalit Bay, both of which are scheduled to open by the end of 2021, in addition to Alila Shanghai, which is expected to debut in 2023. Globally, the Alila brand continues to drive growth for Hyatt with the recent openings of Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. - marking Hyatt's 1000th hotel worldwide - and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas in Encinitas, Calif. and Alila Hinu Bay in Oman, which is set to open in 2021.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.