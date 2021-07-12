Hyatt Hotels : Announces the Opening of Regency Tokyo Bay

CHICAGO (July 12, 2021) -Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay. The newly renovated 350-room urban resort is located in Urayasu city in the Chiba Prefecture and offers panoramic views of Tokyo Bay. It is close to premier attractions such as Tokyo Disney Resort®, the entertainment and shopping district of Odaiba, and Makuhari Messe, one of Japan's largest convention centers. The property is just 30 minutes by train or car from central Tokyo.

Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay is the eighth Hyatt Regency branded hotel in Japan. Hyatt is strategically growing its presence across the country from major cities to resort destinations, including in Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Kyoto, Hakone, and Okinawa.

'We are proud to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand in Urayasu city and to welcome guests to this urban oasis which, with its picturesque views of Tokyo Bay, offers guests and their families a premium experience,' said Haruhiko Fujino, general manager, Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay. 'The hotel is ideal for guests looking for a comfortable and relaxing getaway close to Tokyo and is a convenient base for visiting attractions in the area. Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay has been thoughtfully designed to provide seamless productivity and peace of mind, allowing our guests to make special memories with their loved ones.'

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay features 350 guestrooms, including 10 spacious suites starting at 581 square feet (54 square meters to 1,733 square feet (161 square meters) and 40 club rooms on the ninth floor and above. The Regency Club lounge, located on the ground floor, has a garden view and offers exclusive experiences for guests staying in a suite or club rooms. Many guestrooms have ocean views with some offering a spacious terrace. There are also guestrooms with three beds for more space and kid-friendly rooms with fun amenities including a tented bed to keep children entertained. The contemporary interiors are rendered in natural woods with highlights of blue and teal, inspired by the refreshing views of Tokyo Bay.

Dining

With four restaurants and bars, the hotel features a range of culinary experiences to tempt the taste buds of every guest. Exciting international cuisine with a European flair can be enjoyed at The Garden Brasserie & Bar, an all-day dining restaurant based on the concept of an European brasserie surrounded by lush greenery with seats facing a park. Sushi Ema is a traditional Edomae sushi restaurant where guests can enjoy carefully selected seasonal ingredients while seated at a counter crafted from a single hinoki cypress plank in a tasteful Japanese setting. At Teppanyaki Fukitei, chefs prepare creative and dynamic meals with premium Matsusaka beef, seafood and seasonal vegetables that are prepared to highlight their unique flavors. The Rooftop Bar offers a resort-like atmosphere with a panoramic view of Tokyo Bay and is an ideal spot to enjoy a cocktail.

Meetings and Events

Along with the Garden Terrace suited for outdoor gatherings, Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay offers two function rooms, each spanning 1,055 square feet (98 square meters) totaling 2,110 square feet (196 square meters) of event space.

Equipped with projectors, audio equipment and soundproofing, the meeting spaces can be used for hosting virtual meetings and presentations, a formal dinner, or after-wedding party - all supported by Hyatt's catering expertise and exceptional service.

Fitness

Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay offers a 24-hour fitness center with modern equipment and a stretching area for yoga and weight training. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing run on the jogging paths along the seafront.

For more information about Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay, please visit here.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: global-care-and-cleanliness-commitment.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Tokyo Bay till October 31, 2021, as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel's offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel's offer period. For each hotel's offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel's offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An 'Eligible Rate' and 'Ineligible Rate' are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer, reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

