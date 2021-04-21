Hyatt Hotels : House Davis Celebrates Official Opening

Davis, Calif. - April 21, 2021 - Today, Hyatt House Davis celebrated its opening, marking the first Hyatt House in Davis, Calif. while expanding the Hyatt House brand's footprint in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Owned by Presidio Companies, Hyatt House Davis is conveniently located less than two miles from UC Davis and just over a mile from downtown Davis off Interstate 80 and Mace Blvd. Hyatt House Davis provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.

'The Hyatt House brand is everything the name represents - a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want each and every guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they're on the road,' said General Manager Paul Resch. 'Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Davis is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make people feel right at home.'

Because Hyatt's efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt House hotels' apartment-style living are ideal for guests who are looking to continue their work and personal routines, helping business and leisure travelers feel at home. Within a mile of the hotel is the Davis Legacy Soccer Club and numerous restaurants, shopping and grocery options.

Hyatt House Davis offers:

118 guestrooms, including 72 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms

A pet-friendly policy that welcomes dogs or cats

'We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to provide much-needed extended stay accommodations in Davis, a community that we are optimistic about economic resurgence with the hope of students and faculty returning to the University in the fall,' said Guneet Bajwa, Managing Principal, Presidio Companies. 'This project also speaks to the goal of sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint as Hyatt House Davis is one of the first Gold LEED Equivalency hotels in the Davis hotel market. We sincerely thank the public officials of Davis for declaring construction of this project an 'essential business' during the pandemic, allowing us to make progress towards this opening April 2021. We look forward to welcoming and impressing guests of this hotel very soon with the great team we have built.'

'The City is thrilled that Hyatt House is open for business in Davis,' said Gloria Partida, Mayor of Davis, California. 'We had a great need for more hotel rooms for visitors and Hyatt House Davis provides many guest amenities in addition to a sustainable building design.'

HYATT HOUSE DAVIS LEADERSHIP

Hyatt House Davis is under the leadership of General Manager Paul Resch and Sales Leader Nichole DeLaurentis. In his role, Resch is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's 25 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. Resch is joined by DeLaurentis who is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Davis area.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit the hotel's website.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 1,000 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

In celebration of the 1,000th Hyatt hotel opening, and to provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 1,000 Bonus Points per qualifying night at participating new Hyatt hotels around the world. That's 500 more Bonus Points when guests check out between April 21 and July 31, 2021. Participating hotels and respective offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.