Hyatt Hotels : Named to 2021 Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” List by Great Place to Work® For Eighth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO (April 12, 2021) - Hyatt has been named today to the 2021 FORTUNE '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list, an annual ranking of companies with outstanding workplace cultures according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. Hyatt has earned a spot on the prestigious list for eight consecutive years, ranking No. 16 this year.

Rankings are based on survey responses from more than 5,000 U.S. employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on more than 60 elements. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

'At Hyatt, our purpose - to care for people so they can be their best - serves as our North Star, guiding us through a time that has impacted our industry tremendously,' said Malaika Myers, chief human resources officer, Hyatt. 'Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our colleagues remained committed to advancing care for our guests and customers with safety and wellbeing as a top priority, while also finding opportunities to provide support for the communities in which we operate. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE for the eighth consecutive year, and honored to be named among such well-regarded companies, especially during these exceptional times.'

In 2020, Hyatt pivoted quickly to put several measures in place to support colleagues at the onset of the pandemic, while also taking steps to further address diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) and an increased need to prioritize wellbeing, including:

Established the Hyatt Care Fund, a program designed to support colleagues with the most pressing financial needs as a result of COVID-19 through a series of coordinated efforts around the world, with a total of $17m in funds being paid out

Implemented Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Program that builds on existing rigorous safety and cleanliness protocols

Launched Hyatt's Change Starts Here commitments to accelerate our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

Introduced Hyatt Well-Check, a mental wellbeing assessment tool developed by Weill Cornell Department of Medicine, to help colleagues better understand the state of their own mental wellbeing and point them toward resources

Hyatt also offers employees benefits and perks designed to allow them to be their best, including:

Travel perks including complimentary stays at Hyatt hotels around the world

A global family assistance policy that provides employees with paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child as well as financial assistance for adoption

Access to skills training and world-class education opportunities through Saba Cloud

A diverse workplace, including many diversity business resource groups, creating an environment where all colleagues can be their authentic selves at work

Work-life benefits including wellbeing initiatives, on-site rest and relaxation, meditation lounges, flexible schedules

Access to a complimentary Headspace subscription as a means of supporting them on their own mental health and wellbeing journeys

Free or subsidized meals to hotel employees during work hours

The 2021 FORTUNE '100 Best Companies to Work For®' recognition adds to a growing list of workplace accolades Hyatt received in the past year, including:

2021 World's Most Admired Companies - FORTUNE

America's Best Employers for Diversity - Forbes

Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality - Human Rights Campaign

America's Best Employers for Women - Forbes

50 Companies that Care - PEOPLE & Great Place to Work

2020 Best Workplaces for Parents - Great Place to Work

2020 Best Large Workplaces for Millennials - Great Place to Work

For more information or to explore open positions at Hyatt hotels and offices around the world, please visit http://www.hyatt.jobs/.

