    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
Hyatt Hotels : Q1 2021 Owned, Leased and UJV Property List

05/04/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

March 31, 2021

Hotel Property

Location

Rooms

# of Hotels

Owned and Leased Hotels

Full Service

Americas Owned:

Park Hyatt Chicago

Chicago, IL

198

Park Hyatt New York

New York, NY

210

Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa

Tucson, AZ

145

Miraval Austin Resort and Spa

Austin, TX

117

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa

Lenox, MA

100

Wyndhurst Manor & Club

Lenox, MA

46

Grand Hyatt New York (2)

New York, NY

1,298

Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

436

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk (2)

San Antonio, TX

1,003

Grand Hyatt São Paulo

São Paulo, Brazil

467

The Confidante Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

354

The Driskill (2)

Austin, TX

189

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino (2)

Palm Beach, Aruba, Dutch Caribbean

359

Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor (2)

Baltimore, MD

488

Hyatt Regency Green Bay

Green Bay, WI

241

Hyatt Regency Greenwich

Old Greenwich, CT

373

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Riverside-San Bernardino, CA

530

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

Incline Village, NV

422

Hyatt Regency Long Beach (2)

Long Beach, CA

531

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

Lost Pines, TX

490

Hyatt Regency Miami (2)

Miami, FL

615

Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago

Rosemont, IL

1,095

Hyatt Regency Orlando

Orlando, FL

1,641

Hyatt Regency Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ

693

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk (2)

San Antonio, TX

630

Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach (2)

Long Beach, CA

138

Americas Owned

12,809

26

Americas Leased:

Andaz West Hollywood (3) (4)

West Hollywood, CA

239

Hyatt Regency San Francisco (3) (4)

San Francisco, CA

821

Americas Leased

1,060

2

Total Americas Owned and Leased Hotels

13,869

28

EAME/SW Asia Owned:

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

Paris, France

156

Park Hyatt Zurich (2)

Zurich, Switzerland

138

Andaz London Liverpool Street (5)

London, England

267

Hyatt Regency Bishkek (2)

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic

178

EAME/SW Asia Owned

739

4

EAME/SW Asia Leased:

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht (3) (4)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

122

Hyatt Regency Cologne (3) (4)

Cologne, Germany

306

Hyatt Regency Mainz (3) (4)

Mainz, Germany

268

EAME/SW Asia Leased

696

3

Total EAME/SW Asia Owned and Leased Hotels

1,435

7

Total Full Service Owned and Leased Hotels

15,304

35

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

March 31, 2021

Hotel Property

Location

Rooms

# of Hotels

Select Service

Owned:

Hyatt Place Macaé

Macaé, Brazil

141

Hyatt Place São José do Rio Preto

São José do Rio Preto, Brazil

152

Select Service Owned

293

2

Leased:

Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport (3) (4)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

330

Hyatt Place Atlanta/Buckhead (6)

Atlanta, GA

171

Select Service Leased

501

2

Total Select Service Owned and Leased Hotels

794

4

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

March 31, 2021

Hotel Property

Location

Rooms

# of Hotels

Unconsolidated Hospitality Venture Hotels

Full Service

Americas Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

214

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Hyatt Regency Andares Guadalajara

Zapopan, Mexico

257

Hyatt Regency Columbus (2)

Columbus, OH

633

Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport

Arlington, VA

686

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa

Huntington Beach, CA

517

Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson

Jersey City, NJ

351

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland

Portland, OR

220

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

332

Americas Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

3,210

8

EAME/SW Asia Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:

Hamburg, Germany

252

Park Hyatt Hamburg (3) (7)

Park Hyatt Milan

Milan, Italy

106

Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences

Mumbai, India

548

Andaz Delhi

New Delhi, India

401

Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

Vienna, Austria

303

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, India

208

EAME/SW Asia Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

1,818

6

ASPAC Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures:

Bali, Indonesia

636

Grand Hyatt Bali

Hyatt Regency Bali

Bali, Indonesia

363

ASPAC Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

999

2

Total Full Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

6,027

16

Select Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

Hyatt House Denver/Downtown

Denver, CO

113

Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN

201

Hyatt House San Jose Airport

San Jose, CA

165

Hyatt Place Atlanta / Centennial Park

Atlanta, GA

175

Hyatt Place Celaya

Celaya, Mexico

145

Hyatt Place Denver/Downtown

Denver, CO

248

Hyatt Place Glendale / Los Angeles

Glendale, CA

179

Hyatt Place Los Cabos

San José del Cabo, Mexico

157

Hyatt Place Panama City/Downtown

Panama City, Panama

165

Hyatt Place San Jose Airport

San Jose, CA

190

Hyatt Place Tijuana

Tijuana, Mexico

145

Hyatt Place Boston / Seaport District

Boston, MA

297

Total Select Service Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures

2,180

12

Total Unconsolidated Hospitality Ventures (8)

8,207

28

List of Owned and Leased Properties (1) As of

March 31, 2021

  1. Unless otherwise indicated, ownership percentages include both the property and the underlying land.
  2. Our ownership interest in the property is subject to a third-party ground lease on the land.
  3. Property is accounted for as an operating lease.
  4. We own a 100% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee.
  5. Our ownership interest is derived through a long leasehold interest in the hotel building, with a nominal annual rental payment.
  6. Property is accounted for as a capital lease.
  7. We own a 50% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee and it is an unconsolidated hospitality venture.
  8. Excludes three UrCove hotels where we own a 49% interest in the entity that is the operating lessee, and it is an unconsolidated hospitality venture.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
