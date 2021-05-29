Hyatt Hotels : Regency Shanghai Songjiang Unveils a Lakefront Retreat at the 'Root of Shanghai'

CHICAGO (May 29, 2021) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang. Facing Wulong Lake in the heart of the Ecology Business District and surrounded by shopping malls and residences, the 256-room hotel offers an energizing hub for guests and World of Hyatt members to connect with the bustling business and tourism district.

Known locally as the 'Root of Shanghai,' Songjiang melds four cultures dating back 6,000 years and is known for its rich history, inspiring nature and impressive modern infrastructure. Over the past 20 years, Songjiang's Economic and Technological Development Zone has infused the district with modernity and fresh energy, welcoming more than 1,000 business enterprises and spearheading the development of western Shanghai. The area is also known for its University Town, which includes seven different universities.

'We are excited to bring the Hyatt Regency brand's signature intuitive service and seamless stays to guests in Songjiang,' said Frank Chen, general manager, Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang. 'Guests can discover Hyatt's globally-renowned gourmet food and beverage experiences at four signature restaurants and lounges, inspiring spaces to meet and connect, and extensive recreational facilities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools for a refreshing and stress-free experience.'

Conveniently connected on the Shanghai metro, Songjiang offers a highly desirable retreat for events, corporate and leisure travelers. Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang's location in the central Ecology Business District enables easy access to Songjiang's business parks and tourist attractions, such as Guangfulin Ancient Relics Park and Chenshan Botanical Gardens. The hotel is a five-minute drive from Songjiang University Town metro station and 40 minutes from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

Contemporary Guestrooms

Each of the 256 guestrooms, including 18 suites, is designed for guests to enjoy a peaceful and productive stay. The contemporary interiors are rendered in natural woods and soft grey upholstery with colorful highlights of mustard and teal. Each room includes smart technology and also provides guests with picturesque views of Wulong Lake, gardens or the urban skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. Select rooms offer Garden Terraces from which guests can enjoy beautiful lake sunsets, and access to the sixth-floor Regency Club Lounge with its own lakefront terrace.

The hotel's interior design concept takes inspiration from Songjiang culture and natural surroundings. As Songjiang is famous for its textile industry, traditional local cloths with tie-dyed blue fabrics and the typical patterns of the region are used throughout the property. The ceiling and lights in the Regency Ballroom reflect Songjiang's rich river system resembling starling sprinkled on the flowing waters.

Sophisticated Dining

Distinguished by Hyatt's global reputation for culinary excellence and philosophy Food Thoughtfully Sourced, Carefully Served, four restaurants and lounges set a new standard for dining in Songjiang. Authentic Jiangsu and Zhejiang cuisines, Songjiang specialties and signature Peking duck from the traditional oven are served at Xiang Yue Chinese restaurant, which features 11 private dining rooms. All-day Market Café showcases East-West selections prepared a la minute from open chef kitchens. Framed by 33-foot (10-meter) French windows opening to a lakefront garden, The Lounge and Bar offer a warm ambience for relaxing and socializing with fine wines and drinks, comfort dishes, afternoon tea and live music.

Stress-Free Meetings and Events

Meeting, conference and wedding guests will enjoy the hotel's central Songjiang location overlooking Wulong Lake and over 20,000 square feet (1,900 square meters) of immersive event spaces for any occasion. On the third floor, a 14,500 square foot (1,350 square meter) Regency Ballroom and five multi-functional events rooms can host events of between 60-600 guests. The venues offer natural light and advanced technology, including 1,076 square-foot (100 square-meter) HD LED screen. Scenic lakefront lawns are ideal for outdoor wedding ceremonies and cocktail parties, all supported by Hyatt's catering expertise and one-stop service.

Recreation and Wellness

Guests can relax and re-energize at two swimming pools - an outdoor freeform pool and indoor heated infinity pool - graced with natural light and expansive lake views. An advanced glass-fiber quartz sand filtering system lets swimmers enjoy a natural, eco-friendly experience. Adjacent to the pools, a 2,368 square-foot (220 square-meter) Fitness Center offers state-of-the-art equipment and an individual yoga studio.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

For more information, please visit: hyattrgencyshanghaisongjiang.com

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and / or one or more of its affiliates.