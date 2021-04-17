Hyatt Hotels : The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand Expands in China With The Opening of Commune by The Great Wall

CHICAGO (April 17, 2021) -- Hyatt Hotels Corporations (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Commune by the Great Wall in the Yangqing District of Beijing, marking the sixth property in China for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. Distinguished by modern architectural masterpieces that stand in beautiful contrast to the ancient architectural wonder of the Great Wall, the 176-room hotel offers guests an unforgettable journey of discovery off the well-trodden path.

The hotel lies nestled in the foothills of the peaceful Shuiguan Mountains amid an intensely beautiful landscape of undulating hills and valleys. In this remote spot just over an hour's drive from downtown Beijing, the hotel offers a quiet refuge from the hustle and bustle to reconnect with nature, each other and oneself.

'We are delighted to expand The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in China with Commune by the Great Wall, a unique retreat blending the natural beauty of the surroundings with modern architecture,' said Stephen Ho, president of growth and operations for Asia Pacific, Hyatt. 'We look forward to the hotel welcoming guests to a peaceful escape where they can indulge in story-worthy experiences next to one of China's most celebrated UNESCO World Heritage sites.'

Rooms and Villas

Originally conceived as a private collection of contemporary architecture designed by 12 Asian architects, Commune by the Great Wall was bestowed a special prize at the 2002 La Biennale di Venezia and, in 2005, was hailed by Business Week as a 'New Architectural Wonder of China.'

Today, the hotel has 176 rooms and suites spread across 36 villas, including Cantilever House, Bamboo Wall, Shared House, Forest House, and a collection of resort-inspired villas where most rooms feature a private terrace. Each villa has its own unique design theme, from the Japanese-inspired Bamboo Wall, which offers five bedrooms and a tea room, to Forest House, a cozy six-bedroom hideaway designed to reflect the woods that surround it outside. Guests can enjoy mountain views from every room and access to the villas' shared living spaces. An entire villa can also be booked for the ultimate private retreat with family or friends.

Dining with a View

Fresh seasonal ingredients and scenic mountain views provide an intimate connection with the locale when dining at Commune by the Great Wall. The Commune Kitchen tempts palates with refined Chinese cuisine and an emphasis on the authentic flavors of China's northern region. The Poolside Café and Bar serves light bites and is the perfect spot for enjoying sunset on the terrace. Guests can also create a collectible moment with a tailor-made private dining experience, whether a birthday dinner prepared by a personal chef in-villa or a gourmet picnic on the Great Wall.

Wellness and Outdoor Activities

Rejuvenation awaits at the hotel's spa featuring 15 luxurious spa rooms and a fitness center providing space for a revitalizing workout and mindful practices such as tai chi and yoga. Young guests can enjoy the Kids' Club, offering hours of indoor fun and seasonal activities in the great outdoors, including gardening, camping, hiking, and stargazing.

Spaces to Meet and Celebrate

The hotel features indoor and outdoor venues like no other for corporate gatherings, weddings and events, supported by experienced event planning and catering teams and state-of-the-art facilities. The hotel's Suitcase House villa offers 1,076 square feet (100 square meters) of daylight-filled multifunctional space for meetings, while the 9,213-square-foot (856-square-meter) Commune Ballroom adjoined by an outdoor courtyard is ideal for conferences and exhibitions. Wedding celebrations take center stage on the gorgeous Commune Lawn surrounded by forest, or up among the treetops in an exclusive rooftop setting.

'We are thrilled to invite guests to experience a one-of-a-kind retreat at Commune by the Great Wall,' said Ivan Seet, general manager of the hotel. 'Here guests can find their own sanctuary in our stunning villas and discover adventure for all the senses amid the majesty of the landscape all within walking distance of one of the most remarkable sites in the world.'

World of Hyatt Gives Members 1,000 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

In celebration of the 1,000th Hyatt hotel opening, and to provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 1,000 Bonus Points per qualifying night at Commune by The Great Wall. That's 500 more Bonus Points when guests check out between April 1 and June 30, 2021. Additional hotels and respective offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms and Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel's offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Where a qualifying night and the hotel's offer period coincide with any check outdate from April 1 - June 30, 2021, World of Hyatt members in good standing will receive an additional 500 Bonus Points for a total of 1,000 Bonus Points for each qualifying night during that period.

Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel's offer period. For each hotel's offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel's offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award.

An 'Eligible Rate' and 'Ineligible Rate' are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2021 Hyatt International Corporation. All rights reserved.

For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

For more information, please visit www.communebythegreatwallhotel.com

