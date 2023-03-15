Hyatt Hotels : to Expand Inclusive Collection's Brand Footprint in the Caribbean

CHICAGO (March 15, 2023) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today announced a multi-property collaboration with Be Live Hotels that will include the growth of the Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand in the Caribbean. The deal is expected to expand Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, which was introduced following Hyatt's acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2020, by nearly 2,000 rooms.

Two Be Live Hotels properties in the Dominican Republic, owned by Spanish hospitality company Globalia, will be renovated and transformed into Sunscape Resorts & Spas. The renovated hotels are expected to open in 2023, bolstering the family-friendly brand's presence in the Caribbean.

"This planned expansion of the Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand in the Caribbean marks an opportunity to broaden all-inclusive family-friendly offerings in a desirable market for global travelers. We are seeing great demand for the four-star product and are grateful for the trust of Globalia in the future of these properties as part of our growing global Inclusive Collection brand portfolio," said Javier Coll, group president, global business development & innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. "We believe this collaboration showcases the combined strength and potential of Hyatt and Apple Leisure Group and how owners are empowered to remain vested in their assets while achieving success through our brands, distribution channels and global reputation."

"For Globalia, this moment with Hyatt represents another success in the strategy followed by the group to recover and strengthen our leadership position in the markets where we are present together with a company that is a world renowned in the hospitality industry," said Juan José Hidalgo, President of Globalia. "We are proud to walk together with Hyatt in the development and growth of a differentiated proposal for the vacation model in the Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand, and we hope to continue working together on future projects to redefine our sector." Globalia is one of the leading tourism groups in Spain and the Latin American market. In addition to the Be Live Hotels chain, its brands include the airline Air Europa, the airport services operator Ground Force, Globalia Mantenimiento and Globalia Call Center.

Sunscape Resorts & Spas take family fun to the next level in vibrant, colourful beachfront locations where guests can appreciate activities the entire family can do together. Children 12 years of age and under can play the day away at the supervised Explorer's Club for kids while teens have their own space at the Core Zone. The Unlimited-Fun experience promises best-in-class service, gourmet á la carte restaurants with kid-friendly options and delectable drinks and endless day and nighttime activities for the entire family.

Hyatt's Inclusive Collection redefines and elevates the all-inclusive experience with enhanced amenities, endless hospitality and thoughtful touches that exceed expectations. ​Hyatt's portfolio of all-inclusive brands brings exceptional and immersive experiences to guests and members with Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands.

To learn more about the Inclusive Collection, please visit www.hyatt.com/newbrands. To learn more about the Apple Leisure Group advantage, visit www.algdevelopment.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.