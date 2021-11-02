Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton Celebrates Official Opening

CHICAGO (November 2, 2021) - Today, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton celebrated its opening, marking the debut of the Hyatt House brand in Africa, while expanding the brand's footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Owned by an affiliate of Millat Properties, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is conveniently located in the leafy suburb of Sandton, only moments away from Johannesburg's upmarket Sandton City Shopping Centre & Nelson Mandela Square, and its vibrant, premium dining and social scene. The property provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.

"Hyatt House Sandton is everything the name represents - a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents," said Hotel Manager Atef Soliman. We want each and every guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they're on the road. Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make everyone feel right at home."

Because Hyatt's efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt House hotels' apartment-style living are ideal for guests who are looking to continue their work and personal routines, helping business and leisure travelers feel at home. Boasting modern yet residentially inspired studios, two and three-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, living and working spaces, laundry facilities, comfy beds, a fitness center, outdoor pool and a tree house where guests can continue to enjoy their stay whilst exploring what Johannesburg has to offer.

From the arts, historic sites, prestigious shopping complexes and an eclectic ensemble of shops, boutiques and restaurants, Sandton, Johannesburg is popular with locals and tourists alike. After a day of exploring the nearby Johannesburg Botanical Gardens guests can unwind at the hotel's Medley restaurant and enjoy the contemporary bistro serving trendy & healthy cuisine, have a thoughtfully crafted cocktail and lite-bite at the H Bar, Pool or at the unique Tree House.

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton offers:

62 guestrooms, including 43 residentially inspired studios and 19 suites with separate comfy living rooms. All guestrooms are fully equipped with kitchens, working spaces, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms.

Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms.

The Commons, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes an outdoor Braai, and Woodfired pizza space, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites.

Complimentary breakfast for guests featuring morning spread and enjoy a chef-inspired entree from our rotating breakfast.

Treehouse offers beautiful outdoor space, which is perfect for soaking up the sun, lounging around or just hanging out by the pool and enjoy handpicked cocktails and lite-bites.

The Medley restaurant, opens for breakfast, lunch and dinner where guests can experience unique food offerings, featuring trendy & healthy cuisine.

The H BAR, which features the Sip + Snack Menu; showcasing premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week.

24-hour H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.

24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going with cardio equipment, free weights, benches, multi-purpose equipment and space to stretch.

Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors.

A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 or more consecutive nights.

Additional services, include self-service guest laundry.

Hamza Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer of Millat Group says, "Opening a hotel in the current global economic climate is not for the faint-hearted, but I am resolute that in times of adversity there is great opportunity. In South Africa's case when it comes to business and leisure tourism - in a what we hope will be a post-pandemic environment - this property will become an important symbol of renewed local and regional economic growth. Our investment is a manifestation of the group's central operating philosophy of strong belief and optimism in the bright future of the African continent. We are particularly proud of the property itself. Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton offers modern and spacious rooms and apartments allowing guests feel right at home in one of South Africa's most important economic centres."

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

