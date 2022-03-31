Log in
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

Hyatt Introduces Work From Hyatt: Offsite--Signature Team Building Experiences Package in the Age of Remote Work

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
CHICAGO (March 31, 2022) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is proud to announce Work from Hyatt: Offsite, a corporate retreat concept created in response to the evolution of remote work and growing demand from businesses to connect with colleagues in person, after two years of virtual collaboration. Building on the success of Work from Hyatt, which offers travelers the ability to work and learn remotely at more than 60 participating hotels globally, Work from Hyatt: Offsite provides teams the opportunity to reconnect, reinvigorate and relax together through unique team building experiences that bring people together in meaningful ways both on -and -off property.

"With companies and employers embracing hybrid and remote working models, we have heard there's a need for teams to build strong human connections by coming together in person," said Asad Ahmed, Hyatt's senior vice president commercial services for the Americas region. "Corporate business travel and group bookings are a crucial part of our industry, and we're excited to offer unique ways to come together and reconnect in markets across the country in response to our customer's needs."

With corporate retreats and group business and average length of stay increasing in the U.S., Work from Hyatt: Offsite makes it easy for groups of all sizes - from teams of four to 40+ - to come together with ample meeting spaces, personalized food and beverage menus and curated, signature teambuilding experiences. At more than 30 participating properties across the country, teams can enjoy the following benefits:

  • Curated, signature teambuilding experiences, based on local offerings
  • Dedicated on-site planning and event experience managers​
  • Offsite discounts starting at 10% for:
    • Meeting, work and social space
    • Food and beverage
    • Guestrooms
  • Standard World of Hyatt benefits for companies and employees in addition to 2 elite Tier-Qualifying Night credits per $5,000 in spend for the event planner/organizer (up to 20 in a calendar year)​
  • No minimum number of attendees or overnight requirement

"Whether companies are looking for activities to unite their team or retreats to align on long-term goals, we expect these reimagined corporate retreat experiences to grow in popularity," said Julia Newhard, Global Manager, Meetings, Events & Trade Shows, Cardinal Health. "Work from Hyatt: Offsite offers added value for our corporate accounts, coupled with impressive hotel amenities like spas, pools and restaurants, to make in-person gatherings more meaningful and memorable."

Through collaborations with local attractions, restaurants, fitness studios and more, Work from Hyatt: Offsite provides memorable team building activities outside of the workplace. A sampling of signature experiences include:

  • City Scavenger Hunt: Teams work together while competing to find clues around the historic monuments and architecture of the iconic Rittenhouse Square neighborhood with Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia
  • DIY BBQ Sauce: With the help of a renowned pitmaster, participants will create their very own barbecue sauce, complete with a lunch buffet at a local BBQ hotspot with Grand Hyatt Nashville
  • Dim-Sum-Athon: Compete as a team to make elegant and tasty dumplings from a mystery basket of ingredients at Grand Hyatt San Francisco
  • Glow Golf Experience: Light up the night for a memorable evening with an interactive golf experience using inflatable targets, LED flow golf balls and glow-in-the-dark putting green challenges at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort
  • Sailing Regattas Team Building: Sip and sail a local yacht club racecourse with Mar Monte Hotel, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand
  • Sound Bath Experience: Immerse your team in a sound healing experience focused on the intentions of balance and wellness at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas

Before hosting a corporate retreat, meeting organizers and small business owners can apply for the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card to earn double the rewards. Business owners who apply for the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $7,500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is the first business credit card offered by Hyatt, with a first-ever adaptive rewards accelerator from Chase, allowing small business owners to earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent for their top three of eight spend categories each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2022; and top two of eight spend categories in 2023 and beyond-with no cap on the Bonus Points they can earn. For more information about the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card and to take advantage of the generous welcome offer, visit Hyatt.com/business-card.

To learn more and create your perfect offsite experience, call 800-522-1100 or email hyattgrp@hyatt.com and reference Work from Hyatt: Offsite. For more information about Work from Hyatt: Offsite and terms and conditions, visit hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
