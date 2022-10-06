Hyatt to Enter Exclusive Collaboration Agreement With Lindner Hotels AG, to Significantly Increase Brand Footprint in Germany and Key European Leisure Destinations

Collaboration continues Hyatt’s asset-light growth strategy and marks entry of JdV by Hyatt brand in Germany

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, a family-run German hospitality business, focused on hotel developments, management and investments. It is expected that more than 30 hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio and will be integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program in the near future. The majority of the properties are slated to transition to the JdV by Hyatt brand, a collection of independent hotels with unique personalities and a true reflection of their locations.

Lindner Hotels AG, a German family-owned hospitality company founded in 1973 by architect Otto Lindner, operates a variety of properties under the Lindner Hotels & Resorts and the me and all hotels brands in key cities across Germany and in Central and Eastern Europe. The agreement will expand Hyatt’s brand footprint to 15 new markets and extend distribution in key destinations such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

“We are thrilled to continue Hyatt's asset-light growth journey in Europe through this meaningful strategic collaboration with Lindner,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “The addition of Lindner’s desirable hotel portfolio will substantially grow Hyatt’s brand footprint in Germany and bring our guests and ultimately our World of Hyatt members to a variety of new destinations across Europe including Kiel, Leipzig, Sylt, Bratislava and Interlaken. We are grateful for the trust the Lindner team is placing in us and are excited to strengthen our collective guest offering through strategic capital investments being made by Lindner into the portfolio.”

The Lindner portfolio will further increase Hyatt’s lifestyle footprint with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms, significantly growing Hyatt’s footprint in Germany, bringing even more options to Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members.

“We are delighted to have such a strong international brand by our side in Hyatt, with our shared focus on high quality and a holistic approach to hospitality,” adds Arno Schwalie, chief executive officer, Lindner. “This type of collaboration is truly unique in the German market. As part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, Lindner remains a strong brand with its own identity and corporate independence, now aided by the power of Hyatt’s global brand awareness and first-class sales and marketing capabilities.”

As part of this agreement, Lindner Hotels will have access to data-driven support around brand health, guest experiences and revenue optimization from Hyatt’s Global Franchise and Owner Relations Group, a dedicated team focused on the performance of Franchise hotels, and owners and operators.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About Lindner Hotels AG

Pleasure, conviviality and a zest for life - for 50 years these have been the hallmark of the 31 hotels of Lindner Hotels AG in seven European countries. With their inspirational design, informal flair and focus on sustainability, the urban boutique hotels of the brand me and all hotels, which occupy central locations in exciting cities, appeal not only to city and business travelers, but also to locals who wish to combine living, working and celebrating. Local partners from dining, music, art and start-ups provide a constant buzz of new experiences through pop-up kitchens, events and sustainable products. The multi-award-winning Lindner Hotels & Resorts combine tradition and innovation. From business hotels with modern conference facilities to themed hotels, luxurious spa and golf resorts, city spots and the historic Grand Hotel—they all, without exception, combine hospitality with warmth, sporting passion and a striving for perfection. Arno Schwalie became Chairman and CEO of Lindner Hotels AG in May 2022. The company was founded in 1973 by architect Otto Lindner and is still family-owned to this day.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable when made, are inherently uncertain, and are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Lindner’s or Hyatt’s control, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of their initial publication and neither party undertakes an obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements as actual events unfold, except to the extent required by applicable law. If one or more forward-looking statements is updated, no inference should be drawn that any additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005349/en/