Hyatt to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today participation by executives at the following conferences taking place in New York, NY:

Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 9:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentations, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. Replays will be available for 90 days.

