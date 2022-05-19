Log in
    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
82.27 USD   +4.10%
04:32pHyatt to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10:37aMiraval Resorts & Spa Goes Global With Renowned Wellbeing & Mindfulness Experiences; Miraval The Red Sea will guide guests on a wellness journey in the Middle East
AQ
05/18S&P Revises Hyatt Hotels Corp. Outlook To Positive From Negative On Accelerating Recovery Momentum
MT
Hyatt to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/19/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today participation by executives at the following conferences taking place in New York, NY:

  • Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
  • Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 9:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentations, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. Replays will be available for 90 days.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 71 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
