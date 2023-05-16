Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  News
  Summary
    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33:18 2023-05-16 pm EDT
113.13 USD   -0.71%
Texas sues Hyatt Hotels for misleading marketing and charging hidden fees

05/16/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
The exterior of the Grand Hyatt hotel is pictured during the dusk, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Monday against Hyatt Hotels Corp for allegedly violating Texas consumer protection laws by misleading consumers with marketing and charging hidden fees.

In a petition filed in district court, Paxton said U.S.-based Hyatt did not include mandatory fees in advertised room rates to stop comparison shopping, amounting to millions of dollars in fraudulent charges.

"I will not stand by while Texas consumers are taken advantage of by Hyatt, or by any hotel chain that tries to get away with charging illegal hidden fees," Paxton said in a press release.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Paxton's lawsuit.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Doyinsola Oladipo


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 669 M - -
Net income 2023 292 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,9x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 12 032 M 12 032 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 113,93 $
Average target price 127,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Bottarini Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
Eben Hewitt Chief Information Officer
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION25.96%12 032
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.87%53 239
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.37%37 910
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC11.72%11 347
ACCOR34.82%8 837
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED10.88%6 100
