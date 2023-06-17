Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. HYBE Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A352820   KR7352820005

HYBE CO., LTD.

(A352820)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
297500.00 KRW   -1.00%
02:55aBTS fans pack Seoul park to celebrate 10-year anniversary
RE
06/12Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary
RE
05/23South Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music
RE
BTS fans pack Seoul park to celebrate 10-year anniversary

06/17/2023 | 02:55am EDT
SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - An estimated 300,000 people are expected to gather in the heart of South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from around the globe commemorated the debut of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS 10 years ago.

BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service, but that didn't stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to the band's loyal fanbase known as "ARMY".

At the "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA" at Han River Park in Seoul on Saturday, thousands of fans wandered under clear skies and bright sun among various exhibits including a BTS history wall, stage costumes and commemorative sculptures, many in BTS' signature purple colour.

With the bands' songs playing in the background, fans danced under shady trees or bonded over their favourite band members.

"Through this event I think we can get experience (of) how we build up our connection with BTS and ARMY," said Audrey Lintner, a 28-year-old master's degree student from Sri Lanka who was attending the event.

Later on Saturday, BTS leader RM is expected to speak to fans, followed by fireworks over the Han River, with local media estimating up to 300,000 people will be in attendance.

"Thank you so much for giving us great music and performances for the past 10 years," said Kim Hye-won, a 30-year-old who has been a fan since 2018.

"I'll continue to be an ARMY for 10, 20, 30 years, so I hope you as artists, singers, extend a lot of positive influence for a long, long time." (Reporting by Daewoung Kim and Jimin Jung; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYBE CO., LTD. -1.00% 297500 End-of-day quote.71.47%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.60%
02:55aBTS fans pack Seoul park to celebrate 10-year anniversary
RE
06/12Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary
RE
05/23South Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music
RE
05/15HYBE Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/06K-pop fans in opposition to dynamic pricing of concert tickets
AQ
05/02South Korean Stocks Rise Ahead of US Fed Meeting; Hybe Jumps 5%
MT
05/02Hybe's Net Income Jumps in Q1
MT
04/18K-pop star BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
RE
04/14Hybe Shares Surge 28% in One Month on Increased Buying by Overseas, Institutional Inves..
MT
04/06HYBE Shares Jump After BTS Member Tops U.S. Chart
DJ
Financials
Sales 2023 2 143 B 1,68 B 1,68 B
Net income 2023 230 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net cash 2023 495 B 0,39 B 0,39 B
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 391 B 9 702 M 9 702 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart HYBE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HYBE Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYBE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 297 500,00 KRW
Average target price 302 640,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji-Won Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyung-Jun Lee Chief Financial Officer
Si-Hyuk Bang Chairman
Tae-Ho Kim Chief Operating Officer
Soo-Hyun Im Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYBE CO., LTD.71.47%9 702
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-10.44%39 935
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION100.59%3 525
CLOUD MUSIC INC.10.26%2 333
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.53.32%2 158
BELIEVE18.82%1 217
