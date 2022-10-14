Advanced search
    A352820   KR7352820005

HYBE CO., LTD.

(A352820)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
118000.00 KRW   +7.76%
BTS to hold free concert to support South Korea's bid to host World Expo
RE
South Korean Stocks Tumble as Recession Concerns Persist; Entertainment Giant Hybe Loses 7%
MT
Hybe Acquires AI Sound Startup Supertone for $31.5 Million
MT
BTS to hold free concert to support South Korea's bid to host World Expo

10/14/2022 | 09:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

SEOUL (Reuters) - K-pop boy band BTS is reuniting on Saturday for a concert in the southern port city of Busan, which the city and the South Korean government hope will help win a bid to host the World Expo 2030.

Titled 'BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN' is a free concert set to take place at 6 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) and is expected draw about 100,000 fans to the stadium and designated areas in Busan, over 300 kms (190 miles) southeast of capital Seoul, according to the Busan Metropolitan City.

The concert comes after the seven-member band announced a break in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, raising questions about the band's future.

With BTS' oldest member, Jin, who is turning 30 next year, facing South Korea's mandatory military service, the country's defense minister said in August that BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military.

Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30. Military service is hugely controversial in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must fulfil their duties as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Four countries, including South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, have submitted competing candidatures to organise World Expo 2030, according to the expo organising body Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). The host country of the World Expo 2030 is expected to be elected next year.

In July, K-pop sensation BTS was named as the official ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan.

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

Last year, BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. The group met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) -0.95% 260 Delayed Quote.-34.86%
HYBE CO., LTD. 7.76% 118000 End-of-day quote.-66.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 638 B 1,14 B 1,14 B
Net income 2022 217 B 0,15 B 0,15 B
Net cash 2022 424 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 880 B 3 396 M 3 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 662
Free-Float 42,3%
Managers and Directors
Ji-Won Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyung-Jun Lee Chief Financial Officer
Si-Hyuk Bang Chairman
Tae-Ho Kim Chief Operating Officer
Soo-Hyun Im Independent Director
