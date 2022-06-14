Log in
    A352820   KR7352820005

HYBE CO., LTD.

(A352820)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
193000.00 KRW   -3.02%
06/14HYBE Shares Slump as Boy Band BTS Plans Hiatus
DJ
06/14BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
AQ
05/13HYBE Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
HYBE Shares Slump as Boy Band BTS Plans Hiatus

06/14/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Shares of HYBE Co., which manages South Korean boy band BTS, slumped to a record low Wednesday after the seven-member K-pop group decided to go on hiatus.

The entertainment company's shares slid 28% to 139,000 won ($107.76), the lowest since its listing in 2020, in early trade. The shares pared losses later in the session, but still traded about 20% lower for most of the morning session, while the stock benchmark Kospi was down 1.2%.

HYBE's plunge came after the BTS members said late Tuesday that they would take a break from group activities. The members said they would focus more on releasing music as solo acts.

BTS's planned hiatus is likely to dent HYBE's earnings significantly from 2023, Seoul-based Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Ki-hoon said in a research note.

Mr. Lee slashed his operating profit forecast for the company by 54% to KRW200 billion for next year and lowered his 2023 revenue estimate by 32% to KRW1.6 trillion.

The South Korean boy band, which released their debut album in 2013, became the first K-pop group to top the U.S. album chart.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) -5.68% 348.5 Delayed Quote.-8.31%
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 1.01% 45150 End-of-day quote.7.37%
HYBE CO., LTD. -3.02% 193000 End-of-day quote.-44.70%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.64% 2494.89 Real-time Quote.-16.18%
