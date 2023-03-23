K-pop takeover battle loser HYBE to sell $437 mln stake in SM

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korean music label
HYBE, manager of boy band BTS, said on Friday it
aimed to sell its entire 15.8% stake in K-pop pioneer SM
Entertainment for 564 billion won ($437 million) by
accepting a tender offer from bidder Kakao.
The decision marked a formal end to a takeover battle
between HYBE and social media giant Kakao Corp over
SM that began in February after SM's management became estranged
from its founder Lee Soo-man over governance issues.
For weeks, HYBE battled against Kakao to acquire SM before
dropping its bid earlier this month. But it remained uncertain
until Friday whether HYBE, currently SM's biggest shareholder,
would dispose of its stake.
Kakao, which has big expansion plans in the entertainment
industry, launched a tender offer for SM earlier this month to
acquire up to 35% at 150,000 won per share after HYBE's 120,000
won offer failed to win enough investor support.
The planned stake sale would allow HYBE to pocket a gain of
around $87 million, a 25% quick return from an investment made
just a month ago mainly by purchasing a stake from SM founder
Lee Soo-man, 70, who is considered the "godfather" of the K-pop
industry.
Kakao's offer was backed by the current SM management team,
led by Lee's nephew.
HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk said last week that he was
"personally satisfied" with a new partnership with Kakao on fan
platform businesses despite losing the battle over SM.
HYBE plans a substantial number of acquisitions and
investments this year as the K-pop giant looks to boost its U.S.
presence, Bang added.
SM shares were up 1.77% as of 11:18 a.m. (0213 GMT)
while the smaller Kosdaq Index saw a 1.13% rise. HYBE shares
were up 0.85%, compared with a 0.53% drop in the benchmark KOSPI
market.
SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls'
Generation, H.O.T., EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT
Dream and Aespa.
($1 = 1,290.2100 won)
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)