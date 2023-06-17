Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - An estimated 150,000 people
gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from
around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut
of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS.
BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven
members currently doing mandatory military service, but that did
not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to the
band's loyal fanbase known as "ARMY".
At the "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA" at Han River Park in
Seoul on Saturday, tens of thousands of fans wandered among
various exhibits including a BTS history wall, stage costumes
and commemorative sculptures, many in the band's signature
purple colour.
With hit songs playing in the background, fans danced under
shady trees or bonded over their favourite band members.
"Through this event I think we can get experience (of) how
we build up our connection with BTS and ARMY," said Audrey
Lintner, a 28-year-old master's degree student from Sri Lanka
who was attending the event.
BTS leader RM later read out fan messages, performed and
received calls from fellow members Jung Kook and V at the
celebration.
"Time goes by so fast. Everything has changed, and I've
changed a lot. I'm not sure what I'm going to be doing with what
feelings on the 15th and 20th anniversaries, but my love for you
won't change," RM told fans.
The festivities climaxed with a fireworks show on the Han
River, with local police estimating about 150,000 people in
attendance.
"Thank you so much for giving us great music and
performances for the past 10 years," said Kim Hye-won, a
30-year-old who has been a fan since 2018.
"I'll continue to be an ARMY for 10, 20, 30 years, so I hope
you as artists, singers, extend a lot of positive influence for
a long, long time."
(Reporting by Daewoung Kim and Jimin Jung; Writing by Joyce
Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)