Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTC Pink: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "E092". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Canada and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The FSE is one of the world's leading exchanges and Germany's most active.

Francois Byrne CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions commented: "Concurrent with the growth in our asset base, we are experiencing growth in our investor base from European investors, a market that has traditionally experienced a strong demand for North American listed equities. The Frankfurt listing provides a pathway to new European investors while increasing our liquidity and trading in Europe. We look forward to meeting our current, and future, European shareholders in the months ahead."

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in producing industrial grade clean technology products such as portable power packs and stationary storage.

