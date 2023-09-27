PRESS RELEASE

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC: NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW AUDITOR

Cambridge (UK) 27 September 2023: Hybrid Software Group PLC today announces it has completed a competitive tender process for its group audit, overseen by the Audit Committee, which has carefully evaluated the offering of each applicant. This has resulted in a recommendation from the Audit Committee, which has now been endorsed by the Board, that a resolution be put to shareholders for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) to be held by video conference on 19 October 2023 at 13:00 hrs (GMT), appointing PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as the group's auditor for the year ending 31 December 2023.

KPMG LLP ("KPMG"), who were not reappointed at the Company’s AGM on 24 May 2023, will therefore cease to hold office as the group's auditor for the year ended 31 December 2023.

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.